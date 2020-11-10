Waiver Wire, Week 10: Add Duke Johnson, Meyers

Welcome to the Week 10 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2020 season. As you'll notice while sifting through the rankings, the running back pool has thinned out immensely over the past few weeks, forcing us to up our bids if only to nab at least one direct backup in case of emergency for the stretch run. Fortunately, there are still a healthy amount of viable receivers on waiver wires to fill out FLEX spots confidently. I will also try and prioritize players for both the short- and long-term this week, pending your current record.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Le’Veon Bell, Devin Singletary, Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram

WR: Cole Beasley, T.Y. Hilton

TE: Tyler Higbee, Zach Ertz

Bell has averaged 6.6 touches per game in third-string purgatory with no defined role behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire (the starter) and Darrel '(Still) The Mentor' Williams (the superior pass-blocking back) since joining Kansas City. And outside of his two 16-yard runs off the bench in his debut, Bell has recorded a long gain of four yards. You don't have to drop him, but you can't possibly start him unless CEH misses time...Stafford has averaged 7.02 yards per attempt and 13.6 fantasy points per game in three starts without Kenny Golladay (hip, week-to-week) this year. I would drop him for the top three quarterbacks among this week's rankings...Cole Beasley has averaged the 49th-most fantasy points per game among wideouts in seven starts with John Brown and the 16th-most in the two games Brown was sidelined for. The latter is clearly healthy after his eight-catch outing against Seattle...The reckoning finally came for Singletary, who was out-carried by teammate Zack Moss 9-2. Singletary has become a handcuff among a waiver wire stuffed with them.

Overall Top 5

1. Jakobi Meyers

2. Duke Johnson

3. Gus Edwards

4. Jalen Reagor

5. J.D. McKissic

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in Week 10. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Quarterbacks

1. Derek Carr

2. Tua Tagovailoa

3. Drew Lock

4. Nick Foles

Running Backs

Mike Davis rostered in 73 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Duke Johnson

2. Gus Edwards

3. J.D. McKissic

4. Jordan Wilkins

5. Ryan Nall

6. Tevin Coleman

7. Wayne Gallman

8. Jordan Howard

9. Malcolm Brown

10. Cam Akers

Wide Receivers

1. Jakobi Meyers

2. Jalen Reagor

3. Allen Lazard

4. Tim Patrick

5. Curtis Samuel

6. Anthony Miller

7. Auden Tate

8. Nelson Agholor

9. Rashard Higgins

10. Breshad Perriman

Tight Ends

1. Austin Hooper

2. Jimmy Graham

3. Jordan Reed

4. Ross Dwelley

5. Mo Alie-Cox

Defense/Special Teams

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Green Bay Packers

3. New Orleans Saints

Kickers

1. Tyler Bass

2. Jason Sanders

3. Daniel Carlson

QUARTERBACKS

1. Derek Carr, Raiders — Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo Leagues (Suggested 2-4% FAAB Bid)

Carr was only afforded 23 attempts (a season-low mark) against the Chargers since the Raiders lost its game of Keep Away with the sixth-lowest time of possession (25:16) in Week 9. But ignore that blip on the radar and the team’s in-game monsoon against the Browns and you’ll find that Carr hasn’t attempted fewer than 30 passes in any other start this year. The Broncos, littered with four defensive starters on injured reserve while CBs A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle) remain banged up, have also permitted 43, 30, and 34 points to opposing teams in its last three games.



2. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins — Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

The Chargers should have an elite defense given its surplus of talent, but injuries to Derwin James (knee), Chris Harris (foot), Casey Hayward (calf) and Joey Bosa (concussion), not to mention the recent gifting of slot CB Desmond King to Tennessee, have finally caught up and allowed opposing offenses to run rampant for 31.8 points per game across Los Angeles’ last five tilts. Tua’s bounce-back with a 71.4% completion rate and Konami Code-like seven carries as the overall QB16 against the Cardinals lend him a higher floor than perceived in this matchup.



3. Drew Lock, Broncos — Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1-2%)

If you missed the first three quarters on Sunday or, on the other end of the spectrum, only watched the first 45 minutes of Denver's game against Atlanta, you witnessed an entirely different performance altogether. And that's been the case the past two weeks for Lock, as Sharp Football's Rich Hribar pointed out in a recent tweet:



Quarter Comp% Yards YPA TD INT 1-3 52% 255 5.1 0 1 4 64.1% 306 7.8 5 1

At the very least the Raiders still offer median pressure (21%) and rank 29th-overall in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Sack Rate metric. You could do worse.



4. Nick Foles, Bears — Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1-2%)

The Vikings have permitted the fifth-most adjusted yards per attempt through the air this year, threatening with minimal pushback to Foles and Chicago's cast of talented weapons. More importantly, it's unlikely he's benched while Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder, week-to-week) remains shelved. Foles already proved he could "prosper" in negative game script against the Titans as the overall QB14 following two quarters of garbage time.



Watch List: Alex Smith

RUNNING BACKS

1. Duke Johnson, Texans – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 35-40% FAAB Bid)

Duke came off the bench once David suffered a concussion Sunday, logging 52-of-64 snaps and handling 100% of the team’s remaining backfield touches. The primary takeaway fantasy players should have, however, is that he did so even though Buddy Howell was active, potentially shedding the third-down back label both Hue Jackson and Bill O’Brien had previously pigeonholed Duke into. Even if the Texans were to promote C.J. Prosise from its practice squad, he clearly wouldn’t be an option for two-down work with Duke. Bidding on Johnson is not only a bet on a top-10 player if David is out, but a high floor as the fallback since the Texans will likely be playing from behind against Cleveland.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues if David Johnson (concussion) is ruled out



2. Gus Edwards, Ravens – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Edwards should be prioritized over Duke if your goal is to roster the better long-term option. Even in fumbling at the goal line and rushing for a pedestrian 23 yards and 2.1 YPC, for example, Edwards finished as the overall RB27 ahead of Ezekiel Elliott (RB28), Jordan Howard (RB33) and Damien Harris (RB38), who are still, for whatever reason, being treated as equals. As long as Mark Ingram’s high-ankle sprain lingers, Edwards, who played 24 snaps to J.K. Dobbins’ 36 Sunday, remains a locked-in top-24 option at his position.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues if Mark Ingram (ankle) is ruled out



3. J.D. McKissic, Washington – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

McKissic slyly finished as the overall RB3 in Week 9 because he was afforded 14 targets (!!!) from Alex Smith. And while McKissic’s double-digit opportunities won’t be a constant, it’s worth noting that he’s seen 18 targets on Smith’s 49 attempts this year — a team-high 36.7% share. McKissic also had the benefit of playing 20 more snaps than Antonio Gibson (45-25) since Washington trailed the Giants by three scores in the first half, which won’t always be the case moving forward.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team PPR leagues



4. Jordan Wilkins, Colts – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Colts coach Frank Reich said he still has “a level of confidence” in Jonathan Taylor following the rookie’s first fumble in 125 touches this year, and I believe that sentiment to be true. But the Indianapolis Star’s Joel Erickson pulled the curtains back even further :

“Reich is also not the coach making most of the initial decisions on the running back rotation. When the Colts head coach scripts the first 15 plays, he decides which backs will be in the game for every one of those plays, but after the script expires, the primary responsibility for rotation at the position goes to Rathman. “There’s times where I’ll say, ‘Get Jonathan in for this play,’ or get Jordan in for this play, or get Nyheim in for this play, but other than that, it’s Coach Rathman using his 30 years of experience coaching running backs and having a feel for his guys,” Reich said. “As far as in-game management, that’s the most efficient way for it to be done.”

For what it’s worth, six of Taylor’s eight touches Sunday (including his touchdown and fumble) occurred on Reich’s watch. Taylor of course went on to handle a single carry under Rathman in the second half. In short, Wilkins remains a priority for the stretch run not only because he’s out-touched Taylor 34-21 in Rathman’s good graces the past two weeks, but also because the Colts square off against the Titans (twice), Packers, Texans (twice) and Raiders over its next six games. Bump Wilkins ahead of McKissic if prioritizing for the fantasy playoffs.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



5. Ryan Nall, Bears – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

The Bears would have no choice but to choose between Cordarrelle Patterson (3.03 YPC), Artavis Pierce (0 career carries), Lamar Miller (practice squad) and Nall (two career carries) if David Montgomery (concussion) isn’t cleared for Monday night. Odds are this backfield simply defaults into a three-headed conundrum sans Montgomery. Nall, a converted tight end out of Oregon State who finished as the RB11 in Week 9 despite failing to record a single carry, still has a leg up on the competition since his work in the receiving game would be much more valuable (a la Tyler Ervin last week) than any early-down carries the others fall into. He’s nothing more than a one-week flier.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if David Montgomery (concussion) is ruled out



6. Tevin Coleman, 49ers – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

There hasn’t been a hard update on Coleman’s status since coach Kyle Shanahan said the 27-year-old will be out a "little bit of time.” If he’s able to return Sunday — we’ll know from his participation in practice this the week — he’ll vault right back into the same role that allowed him to lead both Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty in carries through two drives before re-aggravating his knee in Week 8.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if he practices



7. Wayne Gallman, Giants – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

New York’s backfield is still operating as a three-way timeshare with Gallman and a couple of ineffective 30-year-old’s, but the former still gets the benefit of the doubt since he’s handled 100% of the team’s backfield touches inside the 10-yard line the past two games. He can be ignored if Devonta Freeman (ankle) begins trending towards suiting up.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Devonta Freeman (ankle) is out



8. Jordan Howard, Dolphins – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Matt Breida’s (hamstring) status at this time is a complete unknown, and even if it were public, DeAndre Washington is eligible to be activated, anyhow. But it’s Howard who would likely handle every touch inside the 10 behind either, just as he did on Sunday over rookie Salvon Ahmed. Let's be honest: you're desperate if you actually took the time to read what I wrote about Howard.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if you hate fun



9. Malcolm Brown, Rams – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

10. Cam Akers, Rams – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Darrell Henderson (thigh) exited after 18 snaps on Sunday, allowing Malcolm Brown to finish the game with 57 snaps to Cam Akers’ 20. It’s possible Henderson is ready to rock after an extended break, but we should prepare as if this backfield will suddenly be down to just two players until coach Sean McVay shares otherwise. If Henderson is ultimately deemed good to go, Akers can be removed from this list altogether.

Recommendation: Both should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: Troymaine Pope, Sony Michel

Deep Cuts: Kalen Ballage

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots — Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 10-12% FAAB Bid)

Meyers came off the bench for N’Keal Harry (concussion) in Week 7 and has since recorded the league’s second-highest target share (37.9%) behind only Davante Adams (38.8%). Although the former UDFA has seen just one red zone target in that stretch, his NFL-high share of air yards (65.8%) from Cam Newton suggests fantasy players should dive in while the water's warm since there is loads of meat left on this bone. Consider Meyers a WR2 who should prosper as a WR3 even if/when Julian Edelman (knee) returns.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Jalen Reagor, Eagles – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Fantasy players should have confidence in Reagor’s performance prior to Philadelphia’s bye since he finished with six targets to Travis Fulgham’s team-high count (7) while seeing a receiver-high two end zone targets. Reagor trailed Greg Ward in snaps (59 to 46) and routes run (36 to 26) but that shouldn’t be the case with 14 days of rest under the rookie's belt.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Allen Lazard, Packers – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Lazard out-targeted Marquez Valdes-Scantling 12 to 11, simultaneously tying Aaron Jones for team-highs in red zone and end zone looks, in the three games the two played together this year. Lazard should be thrusted right back into Green Bay’s lineup since Davante Adams has recorded 25 more catches (36) than the team’s next closest receiver (Robert Tonyan, 11) since returning from injury in Week 6.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Tim Patrick, Broncos – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Patrick has proved he can sustain production in Denver’s offense no matter the bodies around him when healthy, recording seven targets in his last three full games and 100 yards and/or a touchdown in his last four. Patrick is around for the long haul since OC Pat Shurmur will have no choice but to lean on 11 personnel through the winter without TE Albert Okwuegbunam (torn ACL).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



5. Curtis Samuel, Panthers – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Three touchdowns in his last two games ultimately propelled Samuel to WR10 and WR5 finishes in those starts, but he was afforded that opportunity in the first place because the Panthers parted with Seth Roberts and placed Keith Kirkwood (clavicle) on injured reserve — hence Samuel’s increased 38.5 routes run per game since Week 8. His floor is logically safe too since he’s recorded the second-most carries among wide receivers, including three (and a total of 6/36/1 on the ground) in back-to-back games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Anthony Miller, Bears – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Miller has emerged with a team-high 19 targets (21.5% share) from Nick Foles the past two weeks all the while boasting the safest floor (6.7 average depth of target) among Allen Robinson (10.4) and Darnell Mooney (12.9). Miller is a tremendous fallback in FLEX slots immediately since the Vikings have permitted the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Auden Tate, Bengals – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Tate’s integration into the Bengals’ lineup for season-highs in snaps (33) and targets (7) against the Titans wasn’t a fluke. OC Brian Callahan admitted as much, stating that Tate "has a role that needs to expand”; and odds are it causes A.J. Green’s reps to get scaled back over the second half of the season. Joe Burrow is more than capable of supporting 2-3 receivers weekly since he continues to lead the league with 46.7 dropbacks per game.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



8. Nelson Agholor, Raiders – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Even with Bryan Edwards available for the first time since Week 3, Agholor’s role against the Chargers didn’t budge, allowing him to record his fourth touchdown in the last five games on a team-high number of routes (23). Having accrued Las Vegas’ second-most end zone targets (4) and receiving yards (347) behind Darren Waller (5, 395) this year, Agholor should be sprinkled on as the team's superior wideout to Edwards.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Rashard Higgins, Browns – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Higgins’ three targets into a tornado in Cleveland before the bye actually tied four others on the team for the second-highest target share from Baker Mayfield. The difference is that Higgins ran the second-most routes behind Jarvis Landry in that game, which was Cleveland's first sans Odell Beckam (torn ACL). Expect a wider discrepancy in target share out of the bye since Austin Hooper is expected to return to the field Sunday.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



10. Breshad Perriman, Jets – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Perriman would rank at No. 6 on this list if the Jets weren’t heading off into its bye. He’s still a tremendous stash wherever applicable since he leads the team in end zone targets (4) in only five games played this year.

Recommendation: Should be stashed in 12-team leagues



Watch List: Michael Pittman, Marcus Johnson, Sterling Shepard, Olamide Zaccheaus

Deep Leagues: Richie James, Marvin Hall, Jakeem Grant

TIGHT ENDS

1. Austin Hooper, Browns — Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 8-10% FAAB Bid)

Friendly reminder that Hooper garnered a 22% target share in each of his last three games before going under the knife. Coach Kevin Stefanski has already confirmed that Hooper will “definitely” be back this week, making the latter a plug-and-play TE1 for the rest of the season.



2. Jimmy Graham, Bears — Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Graham still warrants streaming in a pinch since the 6.1 targets per game he’s seeing are fruitful looks that rank him atop Chicago’s skill players in red zone (11) and end zone (8) targets. Cole Kmet’s season-highs in snap rate in back-to-back games (43% < 47%) are still worth monitoring in the short-term.



3. Jordan Reed, 49ers — Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

4. Ross Dwelley, 49ers — Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Reed mustered 13 snaps in his first game back from injury, ceding 3/52 receiving on 74% of San Francisco’s snaps to teammate Ross Dwelley. Although Reed was only targeted twice on 10 routes Thursday night, best guess for Sunday is that his workload is doubled now that he’s had an additional 10 days to rest. Honestly, both of the Niners' tight ends are serviceable in this spot since Travis Kelce’s, Evan Engram’s, and Hayden Hurst’s bye weeks leave a vast vacancy inside the top-12.



5. Mo Alie-Cox, Colts — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

With Jack Doyle (concussion) already ruled out for Thursday’s short turnaround, we should expect Alie-Cox to rival the workload (3/43) that allowed him to out-produce Trey Burton (1/6) on one fewer target against Baltimore. Alie-Cox also out-snapped Burton 35-29 in that game for the first time all year.



Looking Ahead:

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Philadelphia Eagles – Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues

Defenses opposite Daniel Jones have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points per game because he’s taken the league’s second-most sacks (28) and coughed up seven fumbles and nine interceptions this year.



2. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues

Luton hit D.J. Chark in stride for a 73-yard touchdown on Sunday's opening play but averaged 6.2 yards per attempt with a pick on 37 other throws. The rookie now finds himself as a two-score road dog (+14) at Lambeau Field.



3. New Orleans Saints – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

If Sunday night’s beatdown was the annual moment New Orleans’ defense flips the switch mid-year, consider Nick Mullens, who turned the ball over twice against the Packers, done for.



Watch List:

KICKERS

1. Tyler Bass, Bills – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

Rostering Bass lends exposure to Week 10’s highest implied total (56), which has already been bet up by more than a field goal since initially opening at 52. Bass knocked through 3-of-4 field-goal tries and five PATs in last week’s highest implied total against the Seahawks.



2. Jason Sanders, Dolphins – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

Sanders’ 14 fantasy points (due in part to his successful 56-yarder) from Sunday was the fourth time in the last seven games that he was leaned on for at least two field goal tries and, in turn, double-digit fantasy points. The Chargers have rendered opponents to the league’s seventh-lowest touchdown percentage inside the red zone this year, perhaps creating more opportunity for Sanders in this particular matchup.



3. Daniel Carlson, Raiders – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

Speaking of red zone defense, the Broncos have been airtight in that area for the league’s second-lowest touchdown rate all the while allowing the fourth-most raw field goal tries to enemy kickers. Carlson is a viable fill-in for Harrison Butker, Younghoe Koo, etc. this week.