Waiver Wire: Week 10

Welcome to the Week 10 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2019 season. With the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins all out on bye, we’ll reach for serviceable adds even if it means grasping at straws to ensure you don’t take a zero no matter your league format. We’ll also set our sights on substitutes for T.Y. Hilton (calf), Preston Williams (knee), Brandin Cooks (concussion) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) all the while directing a majority of our FAAB towards one particular individual projected to lead his team in carries for the rest of the season.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended adds are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list contains in-depth notes on players who are worthy of roster spots if possible, and deep cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Gardner Minshew, Baker Mayfield

RB: Tarik Cohen, Frank Gore

WR: Brandin Cooks, Sterling Shepard, DeSean Jackson

TE: T.J. Hockenson

Pretty straight forward this week. With Jacksonville hitting their bye, there’s no guarantee Gardner Minshew returns in Week 11 as the team’s starter following an abysmal performance against an equally abysmal Texans Defense now that Nick Foles (clavicle) is healthy. David Montgomery’s handled 48 of Chicago’s 62 backfield touches in their last two games as Tarik Cohen’s seen his minimal role reduced to just 5.5 touches and 5.7 yards per target in that span. Cooks is technically listed as day to day but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him sidelined for the rest of the season following his fourth trip to the league’s concussion protocol in less than two years. Same goes for Shepard who re-entered for the third time in 2019 following Saturday night’s symptoms.

Overall Top 5

1. Ronald Jones

2. Zach Pascal

3. DeVante Parker

4. A.J. Brown

5. Ty Montgomery

For those simply looking to roster the best player available regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus the actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I’d prioritize waiver claims in Week 10.

Handcuff Top 5

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Tony Pollard

3. Rashaad Penny

4. Ryquell Armstead

5. Reggie Bonnafon

For those refusing to stand pat and itching for an end-of-roster stash, the above list was carefully assembled to highlight league-winners in the event the player ahead of them misses any time. Presumed snaps, carries, targets, and the play-calling each are tied to have been factored in. This list could adjust weekly based on current situations. Darrell Henderson qualifies as an Honorable Mention since it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll stick behind Todd Gurley once Malcolm Brown returns from his ankle injury.

Quarterbacks

1. Ryan Tannehill

2. Matt Moore

3. Daniel Jones

Running Backs

Jaylen Samuels rostered in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Ronald Jones

2. Ty Montgomery

3. Trey Edmunds

Wide Receivers

1. Zach Pascal

2. DeVante Parker

3. A.J. Brown

4. Cole Beasley

5. Danny Amendola

6. Olabisi Johnson

7. Darius Slayton

8. Josh Reynolds

Tight Ends

1. Chris Herndon

2. Jonnu Smith

3. Dallas Goedert

4. Noah Fant

Defense/Special Teams

1. Indianapolis Colts

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. Arizona Cardinals

Kickers

1. Matt Gay

2. Mike Badgley



QUARTERBACKS

1. Ryan Tannehill, Titans — Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 8% FAAB Bid)

Sunday didn’t go according to plan in the turnovers department but it did result in another 300-plus yard outing for Tannehill, who’s now averaged 279 passing yards, two scores and 4.3 scrambles to boot as the No. 5 fantasy quarterback over the last three games. Sunday sees him served up a Kansas City secondary that’s allotted a trio of touchdowns and 21-plus fantasy points to both Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins in their last two contests.

2. Matt Moore, Chiefs — Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo Leagues (2%)

Moore has been more than serviceable (no pun intended) in his last two spot-starts, completing 49-of-71 passes en route to ranking as fantasy’s QB12 with three touchdowns and zero picks over the last two weeks. If given the nod once more he’ll get a struggling Titans secondary that just recently replaced perimeter corner Malcolm Butler (broken wrist) with LeShaun Sims, who’s been charged with allowing 5/76/1 on just 67 coverage snaps in ’19. Being thrown into the fire against Tyreek Hill won’t go well.

3. Daniel Jones, Giants — Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

Jones’ three turnovers under duress Monday night were par for the course. Fortunately for the rookie (and the Giants’ offense as a whole), the Jets don’t create the same league-high pressure rate that Dallas had accounted for before ripping the teeth of New York’s line to shreds. With Leonard Williams now playing across town, Jones should have all the time in the world to step up in a squeaky clean pocket and deliver against a secondary that most recently allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to achieve season-highs in passing yards (288) and touchdowns (3) without a single turnover.

Watch List: Sam Darnold was initially higher on this list but got moved down after failing to eclipse the 300-yard mark against a Dolphins secondary missing both Xavien Howard (knee, IR) and starting S Reshad Jones. It’s fair to blame the second-year pro’s failed season on Adam Gase and New York’s play-calling. He’s a viable QB2 if your waiver wire is bare.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 65% FAAB Bid)

Jones unexpectedly got the start ahead of Peyton Barber on Sunday and handled 18 carries (and 20 touches) on a season-high 53 percent of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps. That may not seem like an overwhelming majority, but take into account he touched the ball on a Todd Gurley-like 47.6 percent of said 42 snaps while Barber was rendered to a season-low four carries. Up next is a Cardinals front-seven that’s been pillaged for 54/252/2 and 4.66 YPC by Saquon Barkley, Latavius Murray and Matt Breida over the last three weeks. That matchup is also fortuitously slated with the highest projected total (52) in Week 10. Barring a significant injury, Jones is likely the last free agent worth splurging on as the fantasy playoffs draw near.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Ty Montgomery, Jets – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (15%)

Le’Veon Bell’s (knee) sudden MRI opens the door for both Bilal Powell and Montgomery if the $52-million bell-cow were to miss any time. Jumping on Montgomery before Bell’s results are released earns your roster the most likely candidate to sponge Le’Veon’s average 6.4 targets and 29.5 routes per game, which are far more valuable than his uninspired 15.6 carries behind Football Outsiders’ next-to-last o-line in Adjusted Line Yards (3.47). Powell figures to handle early down carries up the gut.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

3. Trey Edmunds, Steelers – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

With James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) both expected to miss their second straight game in Week 10, Edmunds reckons for another double-digit touches behind Jaylen Samuels as early as this Sunday against the Rams. Fingers crossed his minimal goal line reps convert into at least one touchdown — which is also unfortunately his ceiling unless Samuels leaves early.

Recommendation: I mean, if you're desperate...

Watch List: J.D. McKissic spiked a touchdown against Oakland but his 27 snaps (38%) and 18 routes run were similar marks to his usage (26%, 14) with Kerryon Johnson (knee) sidelined in Week 8. Ty Johnson actually saw the largest increase in carries (9) and snaps (62%) on Sunday but remains a drywall with a 5.1 percent broken tackle rate on the year. Odds are the team adds Jay Ajayi in the near future with Tra Carson (hamstring, IR) officially done for the season…With Mark Walton (suspension) unexpectedly sidelined for the next four weeks, Kalen Ballage figures to take on the very role that gifted the former an 80.5 percent snap rate in Miami’s last two games. Having said that, Ballage’s “highlight reel” may change your tune. Myles Gaskin makes for the more intriguing pickup if active over special teams RB Patrick Laird (though marrying any Dolphins runner admittedly isn’t an optimal approach).

Deep League: Reggie Bonnafon took the field in the fourth quarter and handled every backfield touch when Christian McCaffrey subtlety exited against the Titans. It’s just another reminder that he’s the back to own if CMC were to ever miss time…Ryquell Armstead remains on the handcuff radar, but his five catches against Houston puts him on the map sooner than expected. His usage is worth monitoring after the team’s Week 10 bye.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Zach Pascal, Colts – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 20% FAAB Bid)

Pascal first trumped Deon Cain back in Week 8, playing 92 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps as the team’s newly christened No. 2 receiver. That role foreseeably stuck without T.Y. Hilton (calf) in Pittsburgh as Pascal recorded more snaps (67), targets (6) and receiving yards (76) than the rest of Indy’s wideouts. Moving forward without both Parris Campbell (broken hand) and Hilton over the next few weeks, Pascal projects as a double-digit target candidate in fantasy friendly matchups against the Dolphins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans and Bucs through Week 14.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. DeVante Parker, Dolphins – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues (18%)

Not only is Parker’s 28/400/4 through eight games good for a WR36 ranking in ’19 and miles ahead of his total 24/309/1 from last season, Preston Williams’ (knee) unfortunate trip to injured reserve vacates an average 99 air yards and 7.5 targets per game more for Parker to help soak up. The 26-year-old can help during the fantasy playoffs in particular with a juicy schedule against the Eagles, Jets, Giants and Bengals from Week 13 on.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

3. A.J. Brown, Titans – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues (15%)

Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond were still involved on 44 and 29 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps against the Panthers but Brown’s 40 routes on 52-of-75 snaps quietly qualified as season-high marks for the rookie (and led to a team-high seven targets). Patrick Mahomes’ (knee) pending return under center only boosts Brown’s ceiling in a home bout shootout that’s currently being projected with the third-highest total (48.5) of Week 10.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

4. Cole Beasley, Bills – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues (5%)

As Duke Williams was surprisingly healthy scratched and replaced by Isaiah McKenzie and Robert Foster in three-wide sets, Beasley chugged along with an 80 percent snap rate from the slot against Washington, spiking his third touchdown in as many games since Week 7. He hasn’t topped 45 yards or four catches in any outing over the last month, but his 19 percent target share in that stretch is serviceable for any fantasy player struggling for bodies during a six-team bye week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

5. Danny Amendola, Lions – Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues (5%)

Amendola saw five targets on 43-of-71 snaps against the Raiders despite T.J. Hockenson surprisingly being involved with seven looks before exiting. Now having shored up Detroit’s slot role on 80.2 percent of his snaps in the last three weeks, the shifty 34-year-old at the very least offers a comparable floor to Beasley’s in an offense that’s passed at the sixth-highest rate (64%) in one-score situations since losing Kerryon Johnson. Amendola's still third among Detroit’s pecking order, hence his ranking among this week’s pickups.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

6. Olabisi Johnson, Vikings – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

It sounds as if Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) headed for a game-time call Sunday night after re-aggravating his soft tissue injury against the Chiefs. Olabisi’s two targets in the interim weren’t anything to write home about, but it did make for the third consecutive week he’s played at least 52 snaps as the team’s clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Expect Johnson to stay glued to the field again if Thielen’s limited or outright scratched against Dallas.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is out

7. Darius Slayton, Giants – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

It’s not out the question that Sterling Shepard’s (concussion) played his last down of 2019 following his third trip to the league’s concussion protocol late Saturday night. Slayton’s only caught eight passes the past four weeks but quietly leads the Giants with 330 air yards and a massive 17.4 average depth of target as their only downfield threat in that span. That underlying usage could finally turn into usable production against a Jets Defense that’s allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

8. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

With Brandin Cooks (concussion) sidelined for the foreseeable future, desperate fantasy players should reference Reynolds’ eight targets and 3/73/1 on 89 percent of Los Angeles’ snaps in place of the former in Wembley Stadium before their bye. Keep him as an afterthought if merely looking for a one-week solution since Pittsburgh’s ranked as fantasy’s No. 2 defense since swapping their 2020 first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Brandin Cooks (concussion) is out

Watch List: Mohamed Sanu’s involvement on 100 percent of New England’s snaps overshadowed Phillip Dorsett’s 66 snaps (99%) right behind him. N’Keal Harry isn’t a threat to either in three-wide sets after the bye…Deebo Samuel’s 4/40 receiving line doesn’t show a comically awful drop in the end zone. Still, his 17 percent target share since Emmanuel Sanders joined the team is significant for deeper rosters…Allen Lazard took a step back in Week 9, playing 46 percent of Green Bay’s snaps behind Davante Adams (83%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (69%) and Geronimo Allson (65%). There are clearly too many cooks in the kitchen at this time for anyone outside of Adams to be considered a confident start weekly.

Deep Leagues: Russell Gage played 47 snaps (including 33 from the slot) in Atlanta’s first game sans Mohamed Sanu, finishing second only to Julio Jones in targets (9) and catches (7). Clearly the Falcons’ third receiver moving forward, Gage has value on deeper rosters assuming Matt Ryan’s cleared to return against the Saints…Hunter Renfrow’s manned the slot on 80.5 percent of his snaps the past two weeks, seeing a team-high 18 percent target share as opposing defenses have begun bottling up Darren Waller…Duke Williams was surprisingly healthy scratched against Washington, allowing chess-piece wideout Isaiah McKenzie to play a season-high 42 snaps (68%). Robert Foster came in for a single 41-yard deep shot (that was ultimately overthrown)…You would think Andy Isabella’s 88-yard explosion from Thursday would result in further opportunity for the rookie, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said the No. 62 overall pick isn’t expected to get a big uptick in playing time since they “want him to continue to learn” and “get better.” Beats me.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Chris Herndon, Jets — Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 10% FAAB Bid)

Herndon was only active against the Dolphins because the Jets had 26 players (!) listed on their injury report. Unlike last week, however, he’s fully expected to suit up and play against a Giants Defense that just allowed 37-year-old pontoon boat Jason Witten to roam free for season-highs in targets (9), catches (8) and receiving yards (58) on Monday night. Herndon projects to out-snap any streaming tight end in Week 10 barring reported limitations.

2. Jonnu Smith, Titans — Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Smith has averaged a team-high 17 percent target share with Delanie Walker (ankle) sidelined in Tennessee’s last two games. Having said that, the third-year specimen is still a fringe starter since he’s only run a route on 48 of Ryan Tannehill’s 82 dropbacks in the interim. Herndon projects for more snaps whereas Smith has a better chance to score a touchdown on his five targets per game since Walker's re-aggravation.

3. Dallas Goedert, Eagles — Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 10% FAAB Bid)

With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) likely done for the year, note Goedert’s season-high 79 percent snap rate and 30 routes on Carson Wentz’s 45 dropbacks against the Bears. Even with Zach Ertz ranking as fantasy’s TE4 in Philadelphia’s last six games, Goedert has snuck by as the TE8 due to his four end-zone looks and 28 targets in that span. The second-year standout suddenly has as good a chance as Ertz to finish in the Top 12 at his position despite being available in 74 percent of Yahoo leagues. Goedert and Fant would be No. 1 and 2 on this list if both weren’t on bye.

4. Noah Fant, Broncos — Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues (6%)

Even if Fant fails to truck Jermaine Whitehead and spring open for a 75-yard touchdown dash on Sunday, the fact is the No. 20 overall pick’s still played 84 percent of Denver’s snaps and run a route on 53 of the team’s 61 dropbacks in their last two games without Emmanuel Sanders. Fant’s recent production has buoyed him into fantasy’s TE6 in that stint, but what you’re really splurging for is his every down opportunity for a team lacking viable receiving threats outside of Courtland Sutton. The rookie’s 25 percent target share in that stretch is just the cherry on top.

Watch List: Jared Cook (ankle) recorded 2/37 in his only game with Drew Brees under center this year but extremely friendly back-to-back matchups against the Falcons and Bucs could fix that. Cook’s health out of the bye needs to be monitored before starting him…O.J. Howard (hamstring) has paced for a putrid 31/410/0 but could be leaned on heavily if Cameron Brate (ribs) and Anthony Auclair (toe) aren’t cleared by Sunday. The Cardinals have allowed league-highs in catches (64), receiving yards (810) and touchdowns (9) to opposing tight ends…Irv Smith’s routes run (20 > 18 > 28) in Minnesota’s last three games have not-so-coincidently coincided with Adam Thielen’s injury. The rookie tight end projects for 4-6 targets if Thielen’s out, whereas teammate Kyle Rudolph remains a touchdown-or-bust flier.



Deep Leagues: Demetrius Harris quietly ran 24 routes with Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) helped off the field against the Broncos in the first half. Harris garners a look as a score-dependent TE2 in Week 10 if you’re in a bind…Assuming Luke Willson (ribs) is limited Monday night, Jacob Hollister’s breakout 4/37/2 on 80 percent of Seattle’s snaps make him an interesting bye week filler if only because he would truly step into an every-down role if he's the only healthy option.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

Say what you will about Preston Williams’ and Mark Walton’s impact on any other roster, but the fact is the Colts are getting teed up a Dolphins Offense missing two of their few playmakers in Week 10. Consider this unit a priority add even if you already roster a serviceable defense.

2. Baltimore Ravens – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues

The swarming Baltimore secondary the Bengals will see isn’t the same unit that had been dog-walked prior to the team’s Week 8 bye. With Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters both healthy along the perimeter and Marlon Humphrey blanketing opposing slot wideouts underneath Earl Thomas, this unit has suddenly become one to fear ­— hence Tom Brady’s 285 yards and 6.2 YPA on Sunday night. It should be much of the same against rookie Ryan Finley in his first career start.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jameis Winston’s lone fumble and goose egg in the ‘Int’ column in Week 9 was uncanny considering he averaged 2.8 turnovers per game heading into CenturyLink Field. Firing up the Cardinals’ D/ST is purely a bet on regression in what should finish as the week’s most voluminous game in total offensive plays.

KICKERS

1. Matt Gaye, Buccaneers – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gaye’s currently slotted as fantasy’s sixth-overall kicker after compiling back-to-back performances of double-digit fantasy points out of Tampa Bay’s bye. A projected shootout in Week 10’s highest slated total (51.5) should keep him skyrocketing towards the top of the leaderboard at his position.

2. Michael Badgley, Chargers – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

The ‘Money Badger’ was finally cleared from his groin injury in Week 9 and returned with flying colors, converting shots from 29, 34, 40 and 43 yards out. Badgley previously sunk 15-of-16 attempts in ’18 and doesn’t appear to be losing his job anytime soon with Chase McLaughlin waived last week.