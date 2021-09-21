Waiver wire targets for Week 3 'NFL Fantasy Live'

Associated Press

Michigan has begun a pivotal season for coach Jim Harbaugh with three decisive wins, fueled by that ground-oriented, weather-proof offense he and most northern teams prefer. Recruiting and developing the right running backs to carry it out remains a vital part of program-building in the Big Ten and elsewhere, a task that seemingly never stops. “The more good playmakers you have, the better,” Harbaugh said, sounding ready to help assemble a coach's book of pithy quotations.