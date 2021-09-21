Waiver wire targets for Week 3 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares their waiver wire targets for Week 3. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Vikings have done some roster shuffling on Tuesday, moving a couple of players between the 53-man roster and the practice squad. After being elevated from the practice squad in each of the first two games, quarterback Sean Mannion has been signed to the active roster. Mannion has served as Kirk Cousins‘ backup in both [more]
Eagles work out 3 players as the team starts preparation for a matchup with the Cowboys
The Patriots on Tuesday hosted six players, including a quarterback, for free-agent workouts.
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson got all the hype around the NFL Draft, but they've struggled the most for the Jaguars and Jets.
Chargers WR Mike Williams is looking to make himself some money this offseason.
The Lions coverage remains a serious problem even though the PFF score has significantly improved from 2020
The Eagles have made two expected moves official for a pair of injured players. Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the team has placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. The Eagles also officially announced that they’ve signed guard Jack Anderson off the Bills’ practice squad. Graham tore his Achilles during [more]
The Chargers can not leave points off the scoreboard against the Chiefs this Sunday.
Michigan has begun a pivotal season for coach Jim Harbaugh with three decisive wins, fueled by that ground-oriented, weather-proof offense he and most northern teams prefer. Recruiting and developing the right running backs to carry it out remains a vital part of program-building in the Big Ten and elsewhere, a task that seemingly never stops. “The more good playmakers you have, the better,” Harbaugh said, sounding ready to help assemble a coach's book of pithy quotations.
Peyton and Eli Manning had quips about the Pats and welcomed Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee on their second Monday Night Football broadcast.
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 3, including a rookie receiver off to an amazing start.
The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.
Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has just ended a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he won’t return to Green Bay. Instead, the Packers are waiving Sternberger, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. A 2019 third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, Sternberger played 19 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps [more]
In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]
In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]
The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]