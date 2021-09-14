Waiver wire targets for Week 2 'NFL Fantasy Live'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Did you suffer a devastating loss in Week 1 courtesy of Aaron Rodgers and the lifeless Green Bay Packers offense? Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 1 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season. But as far as NFL opening weekend Bad Beats are concerned, the Week 1 whiff from Aaron Rodgers and company was truly frustrating for fan Sgt. Foxx (and many others). Not only was his squad relying on three Packers to pull their weight, he also left a slew of overachievers on his bench. This week’s Honorable Mention goes to our pal Bob and everyone left suffering in the wake of Lamar Jackson's two fumbles during a wild Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Raiders. Did you suffer a Bad Beat in Week 1? You're not alone! Hit us up and tell us all about it using #FFLBadBeats.