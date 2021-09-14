Waiver wire targets for Week 2 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Check out the best waiver wire targets for Week 2 of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Fearless Forecast Week 2: 1 REC, 77 YDS Projected Points: 8.2
Gang Green signed P Thomas Morstead & LB B.J. Goodson as injury replacements. Several others worked out for New York, including 3 ex-Jets.
Fearless Forecast Week: 2 || 4.9 REC, 59.0 YDS, 0.3 TD Projected Points: 9.99
Each week, Mark Schofield studies the quarterbacks and highlights some notable performances. We dive into the Week 1 film in the first installment of Schofield's QB Camp.
Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell takes over as San Francisco's starter with Raheem Mostert out for the season; other pickups include Mark Ingram, Tim Patrick.
Did you suffer a devastating loss in Week 1 courtesy of Aaron Rodgers and the lifeless Green Bay Packers offense? Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 1 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season. But as far as NFL opening weekend Bad Beats are concerned, the Week 1 whiff from Aaron Rodgers and company was truly frustrating for fan Sgt. Foxx (and many others). Not only was his squad relying on three Packers to pull their weight, he also left a slew of overachievers on his bench. This week’s Honorable Mention goes to our pal Bob and everyone left suffering in the wake of Lamar Jackson's two fumbles during a wild Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Raiders. Did you suffer a Bad Beat in Week 1? You're not alone! Hit us up and tell us all about it using #FFLBadBeats.
Bill O'Brien may not be a good general manager, but he's a solid football coach, which is why he's worth a look from USC.
It was already known receiver Jerry Jeudy would be out for at least a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. But he’s not the only player the Broncos added to injured reserve on Tuesday. Cornerback Ronald Darby is also going on the list with a hamstring injury. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Darby suffered the [more]
Want to see how your fantasy kickers stack up at the position? Check out our Week 2 rankings.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones explained after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins why he didn't accept the ball after throwing his first career touchdown pass.
The NFC North is the only winless division in the NFL one week into the season, with the four teams losing by a combined 140-74.
Marlon Humphrey appeared to pick off a pass, but no one noticed.
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
Lamar Jackson is rightfully taking accountability for Monday's loss. But he'll have to turn the page quick with the Chiefs up next.
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
The Raiders' drafting under Jon Gruden has been ... not great.