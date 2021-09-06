Waiver wire targets for Week 1 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio and Adam Rank share their top fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Michigan football will be without its best WR, Ronnie Bell, for the rest of the season. Here's how the Wolverines can try to fill that void.
Micah Henry highlights eight players to target in points leagues. (Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)
How will the defense compensate for the absence of Stephon Gilmore? Who will Mac Jones lean on in key situations? Our Phil Perry shares his insights heading into Week 1 in his latest Mailbag.
Baltimore Ravens workout former UGA football RB Elijah Holyfield following several injuries at the position
The Jags lost Travis Etienne this preseason due to a foot injury and it left a void to be filled at the RB position. With six days left before their season opener, they've decided to add a veteran with similar abilities.
Ravens running back Justice Hill tore his achillies, ending his season
Jalen Hurts work this summer paid off, as he and five other Eagles were named team captains
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.v
The Ravens are looking into some former All-Pros.
Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft. Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add [more]
College football Week 1 roundup with the winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.