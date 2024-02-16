Waived by Wizards, Delon Wright reportedly to sign with Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat will sign veteran guard Delon Wright for the season to add a little backcourt depth for the remainder of the season as part of a playoff push. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. Another dependable veteran for the Heat’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/rLqQRgPiFM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024

The contract will be a pro-rated veteran minimum deal.

Wright averaged 4.1 points a game and played a small role with the Wizards this season, shooting 38,1% from 3, More importantly for Miami a quality defender averaging 1.1 steals a game in limited minutes, and he is built for the Heat's zone defense. He is strong at the point of attack as well.

Wright adds a little depth behind starters Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro, he joins Josh Richardson coming off the bench. This isn't a move that moves the needle much for Miami, but it's a solid pickup of someone who can give them a few minutes a night.