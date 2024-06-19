‘Waiting for Man Utd’: £30m ‘extraordinary’ star is anticipating offer from Red Devils – report

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is thought to be ‘waiting for Manchester United’ before making a decision over his future, according to Tuttosport.

The France international has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and he was very close to joining the club from the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022.

Back then, the club agreed a deal worth £15 million for his signature, but the transfer broke down at the final hurdle following a disagreement over personal terms.

Rabiot wanted a salary in the region of £8.5m per season with his mother and representative Veronique receiving a similar figure as commission for the transfer.

United were not convinced to meet his demands and they preferred to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid instead for a significantly higher transfer fee and wages.

Rabiot’s current deal with Juventus expires on June 30 and Tuttosport today claim that the midfielder has yet to confirm whether he will continue with the Bianconeri.

Talks between Juventus and her mother have been cordial over a possible renewal but as things stand, the World Cup finalist is making the Serie A club to wait for him.

The Frenchman, who was described as ‘extraordinary‘ by David Trezequet in 2022, is exploring fresh interest from United, but there has been no fresh news so far.

United should not return for Rabiot

Rabiot, who is valued at £30 million by Transfermarkt, was considered dispensable by Juventus in 2022, but he ended up staying with them.

It has proved a blessing in disguise. He has made 25 goal contributions from central midfield for the Bianconeri over the last two seasons.

The Turin giants are determined to keep him with them, but it appears Rabiot is exploring his options. He is hopeful of fresh interest from United.

United manager Erik ten Hag personally spoke with Rabiot convince him over a transfer in 2022, but we simply don’t see a deal happening now.

The Red Devils are currently under control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe after his minority takeover and he is unlikely to sanction a free transfer for Rabiot.

Rabiot is already 29 years old. He could make the same salary demand (£163,000 per week). On top of this, there would be a huge signing-on fee as well as agent commission.

United could end up spending £20m up front for a Bosman deal. We believe the club should stay away from Rabiot, who could be past his prime in the next couple of years.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com