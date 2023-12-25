Wait, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robonson play defense, too? A whole new Heat reality

MIAMI – Tyler Herro is well aware of where the bar has been set when it comes to sharing the court with Duncan Robinson.

“We’re both not the best defenders,” he said, “but I think if we’re able to prove that we’re at least average defenders, then Spo is able to play us both at the same time.”

Yes, the rare case in sports where good enough is good enough, a practically unheard of concept for the Miami Heat.

Given the opportunity to play side by side in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks by coach Erik Spoelstra, Herro and Robinson exceeded the minimum defensive expectation and excelled on the offensive end, with the hope of more to follow.

“This year,” Herro said, “the difference is both of us are quote, unquote, not ducks on the other end. We’re able to play a little defense and I think that’s a credit to both of our hard work and dedication to the game.

“Dunc has really done a great job of continuing to work on that end, so we can play together.”

The narrative of Herro and Robinson as targets of opposing defenses is not without merit. The two often have stood as the hunted.

But this season, Spoelstra has seen good will from the hunted.

“One, they both really want that challenge, to be able to be out there,” Spoelstra said. “Tyler has been good defensively all year long. I know it’s not all the games that everybody’s played, but he’s been lining up against very good offensive players – first, second or third options often. He wants that challenge. He wants to be depended on defensively, not just as an offensive player. He wants to be a complete basketball player who impacts winning.

“So I really respect that, the mentality that he’s bringing to that side of the floor this year. And Duncan just continues to improve, as well.”

With Herro having missed 18 games due to a sprained right ankle, the two went into Monday having played alongside in just three games this season, for a total of 27 minutes, with a negative net rating going into the Christmas night game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center.

But for a team that has had trouble scoring late, it is the offensive possibilities that lead to weighing the defensive risks.

“You just see the benefit when both those guys are on the court together,” Spoelstra said. “There’s a lot of things that can go wrong for a defense when those guys (are on the court). You’re going to overreact at some point, because of their skill level.”

For Herro, it is a relationship that goes back to his arrival as a 2019 first-round pick out of Kentucky.

“I think we’ve always had a really good connection, literally all the way back to my first summer-league game as a rookie,” Herro said. “And I feel like looking for each other in transition, we both know each other’s strengths, and we play the right way.

“I think now, this year, the difference is both of us are, quote, unquote, not ducks on the other end. We’re able to play a little defense, and I think that’s credit to both of our hard work and dedication to the game. And Duncan’s really done a great job of just continuing to work on that end, so that we can play together.”

To Robinson, it is a matter of living in the moment, not the narratives of the past.

“I think we’ve been playing with each other for a while now,” he said. “So I think that we’re both complete players, on both sides of the ball.

“So I feel pretty confident knowing what spots he likes on the floor, how to get him to just those zones where he can really be effective and they give him space. And he’s a great passer and playmaker as well. So it’s fun to play with.”

Working as the back line of the defense, center Bam Adebayo sees up close the defensive difference.

“It’s gotten to the point where they’re in the right spot at the right time,” he said. “They’re accepting the challenges. They’re accepting the mismatches when people try to call them into them. It’s great to see them grow into that, and obviously grow offensively. That doesn’t do anything but help our team.”