Wait, what? Tiger hits ball in hole, comes out in final round of Farmers

On just the second hole of Tiger Woods’ final round at Torrey Pines, where he tries to secure win No. 83 to secure the all-time PGA Tour wins record, something unbelievable happened.

We can guarantee that you’ve never seen anything like it.

With only 141 yards to the hole, Tiger hit a perfect approach. He almost holed it for eagle, but then the ball literally went all the way in the cup and came out.

What?

Yeah. Look.

⛳️ @TigerWoods nearly holed out from the fairway.



The ball went IN the hole ... and came back out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ikm21gLSju



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

To say Twitter (and Tiger Tracker) went crazy over the shot is an understatement.

HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?!?!?



This is not an exaggeration. It jumped in the hole and jumped out.



— Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 26, 2020

Kissed the bottom of the hole and jumped back out. Tap-in birdie that should’ve been an eagle. I’m gonna need a lesson from Bryson on what I just witnessed. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 26, 2020

We agree when Tiger Tracker said “most disappointing birdie of 2020.”

