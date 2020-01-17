Wait, what? Report says Bill Belichick 'inquired' about coaching the Redskins

Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history. He's won six Super Bowl titles and made the playoffs every year in the last decade. Other coaches were great - Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs among a few - but nobody is Belichick.

That's what makes a recent report out of Boston so near impossible to believe.

As I reported on #ArbellasEarlyEdition Tom Brady and his family are making preparations to move once the school year is over. And Belichick inquired about coaching jobs in Washington and NY after Jimmy G. was traded. @NBCSBoston @NBCSCameraGuys — Gary Tanguay (@Gary_Tanguay) January 17, 2020

Belichick checked in on coaching in Washington? The Redskins?

Imagine him working where he grew up. Imagine him getting paid whatever he wanted. Imagine him using for leverage to keep control of the NE roster. https://t.co/jx9rWt5mmu — Gary Tanguay (@Gary_Tanguay) January 17, 2020

Those are valid points, I guess. Belichick spent much of his young life in Annapolis and has great affinity for that area. He's talked about that openly.

The timeline also makes some sense. Many reports out of New England in 2017 showed a power struggle between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft about what to do with legendary quarterback Tom Brady as then backup Patriots QB Jimmy Garropolo got closer to free agency. New England wouldn't be able to keep both, and there has been speculation that Belichick wanted to keep the younger passer.

Eventually, Garropolo got traded to the 49ers, for a surprisingly low return, and New England went to two more Super Bowls, winning last year.

This year, however, marked the first real time the Patriots looked mortal. Brady's completion percentage dipped to 60.8 percent, his lowest since 2013, and he threw fewer passing yards than any 16-game season since 2010. Now, Brady is a free agent and for the first time ever the possibility of playing somewhere else seems real, even if only somewhat realistic.

Still, Belichick coaching the Redskins seems like the longest of shots. Checking on a job - looking at financial considerations or asking about parameters - and actually taking a job can be two very different things.

Wait, what? Report says Bill Belichick 'inquired' about coaching the Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington