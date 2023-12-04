Wait – Notre Dame football is playing at Yankee Stadium in 2024?

Sunday afternoon it was announced that Notre Dame will play in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State. It’s the second trip to El Paso all-time for the Fighting Irish and it’ll be the third time they’ve ever taken on the Beavers.

The way Notre Dame wound up in the Sun Bowl is certainly interesting and worth sharing more. However, there is also somewhat seemingly bigger news out of this that was also revealed Sunday.

It would appear that Notre Dame will be playing at Yankee Stadium towards the start of the 2024 season.

Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas was doing an interview with Colin Deaver of KTSM-TV on Sunday, discussing how Notre Dame wound up in El Paso. He also revealed the Yankee Stadium news. Check it out below:

Notre Dame coming to the Sun Bowl was so unexpected that the committee didn't have their helmet on site. An emotional Bernie Olivas joined me on KTSM at 4 to discuss how this happened. ND vs. Oregon State, Dec. 29 at noon. See the whole interview here: https://t.co/J5llzpY2nt pic.twitter.com/HTmF9gcK7H — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 4, 2023

Now who is Notre Dame playing in the Bronx and when is that game taking place are the questions?

Notre Dame is set to open the season on Aug. 30 at Texas A&M before opening the home slate on Sept. 7 vs. Northern Illinois.

Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Nov. 23 are currently Saturdays that remain open on Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule. Stay tuned as this develops.

