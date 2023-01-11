Wait, what did Martin Mayhew say about the run/pass ratio?

Bryan Manning
·2 min read

One of the more interesting comments from Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera’s season-ending press conference Tuesday concerned the team’s run/pass ratio.

In discussing Washington’s offense early in the season, he talked about the lack of a running game. Here’s what Mayhew said.

“Didn’t have B-Rob [Brian Robinson Jr.],” Mayhew said. “Didn’t have the run game going the way that, that we wanted it going. We were two to one pass run, which is not our formula.”

Fair enough. The Commanders did struggle to run the football early in the season but seemed to find their stride around Week 7 in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

In Washington’s Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders passed the ball 19 times and ran the ball 41 times. That’s two-to-one going in the other direction, which is what Mayhew wants to see.

“As you saw this last game, we were two to one run pass, for every time that we threw the ball, we ran the ball twice,” Mayhew said. “That’s how we want to play. We weren’t able to play that way early in the season with Carson.”

First of all, you didn’t trade for Carson Wentz for him to hand the ball off 40 times a game. You traded for him to take advantage of your outstanding skill position talent, specifically at wide receiver. It didn’t work. It’s ok, you tried your hand at playing modern football, but you swung and missed. That doesn’t mean you quit trying.

And you wonder why the Commanders play in so many 17-16 games that come down to the last minute? It’s this specific mindset. You can be a physical, tough team and successfully move the football through the air. This isn’t the NFC East of the 1980s with Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells and Buddy Ryan on the sidelines.

As far as Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, you can’t play 17 games each season running the ball twice as much as you throw it. It’s impossible. Some weeks, the running game will struggle. Against some opponents, you’ll need the passing game to open up the running game.

Mayhew said this on the same day that the Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Turner had his issues at times, but he certainly understood the need to have a quality passing offense.

This mindset is concerning. Rivera is heading into his fourth season in 2023, needing a new offensive coordinator. There is also the prospect of a new owner soon. Could you find a quality candidate in such a situation?

All eyes are on Rivera to make a quality hire, but it will be interesting to see the background of Washington’s new hire.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Giants work out James Washington, Adam Humphries

    The New York Giants worked out a trio of players on Tuesday, including wide receivers James Washington and Adam Humphries.

  • Shooting involving deputies shuts down an area of Pompano Beach near the ocean

    A shooting involving Broward County sheriff’s deputies has shut down a stretch of Pompano Beach near the ocean, according to early reports.

  • Breaking down what Lions GM Brad Holmes said about drafting a quarterback in 2023

    Holmes gave a huge vote of confidence to Jared Goff but left the door very open to the idea of drafting a QB--with some caveats

  • Titans fire Todd Downing, three more assistant coaches

    The Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the team announced on Monday. Downing, who was also arrested in November for driving under the influence, oversaw a unit that regressed from 15th in points scored and 17th in total yards last season to 28th in points scored and 30th in yards in 2022. No league [more]

  • Colts claim Dakoda Shepley off waivers from the Cowboys

    The Cowboys waived interior offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from their active roster Monday. Their plan was to re-sign him to their practice squad. It didn’t happen. The Colts claimed him off waivers Tuesday, with the claim deferred until Feb. 13, the first business day after the Super Bowl. The move ends Shepley’s season. He played [more]

  • Kirby Smart warns against complacency as Georgia football looks to three-peat

    Georgia would become the only team to win three national titles in a row in the modern era. But the Bulldogs will be without MVP Stetson Bennett.

  • Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 18, per PFF

    What a performance from Washington's defense.

  • Stephen A. Smith predicts that TCU will win the national championship

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith predicts that TCU will upset Georgia in the national championship game

  • Titans fire OC Todd Downing, 3 other assistants after losing 7 straight games, missing playoffs

    The Titans are revamping their staff after a 7-3 start failed to produce a playoff berth.

  • Dozens of laid-off Twitter staff are suing over what lawyers called a 'sham redundancy process,' report says

    Workers in the UK weren't given fair terms for severance and redundancy laws were broken, law firm Winckworth Sherwood said, per the Financial Times.

  • Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia

    A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in Cartersville that will employ 2,000 people, with construction starting within weeks and production starting before the end of 2024. The company also announced a third phase of its Dalton plant, already the largest maker of solar panels in the Western Hemisphere.

  • China retaliates against S.Korea, Japan COVID curbs

    STORY: China has stopped issuing short-term visas to visitors from South Korea and Japan in the first retaliatory move against the country's COVID-19 curbs.On Sunday (January 8) China reopened its borders for international visitors, removing the last major restrictions in the country’s controversial zero-COVID strategies. But the abrupt policy reversal has triggered a massive wave of infections among the country’s 1.4 billion people.Worries over the scale and impact of its outbreak have prompted several governments to impose restrictions, such as negative tests, on outbound travelers.Although China requires a negative PCR test from all arrivals, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters&nbsp;entry curbs for Chinese travelers were "discriminatory.""Regrettably, however, a small number of countries still insist on adopting discriminatory entry restrictions against China, disregarding scientific facts and the actual situation of the epidemic in their own countries. China firmly opposes this and will take reciprocal measures. We once again call on the relevant countries to proceed from the facts, formulate scientific and appropriate epidemic prevention measures, and not take the opportunity to engage in political manipulation, not to have discriminatory practices, and not to affect normal personnel exchanges, exchanges and cooperation between countries.”South Korea is currently requiring a negative PCR from arrivals from China, with those testing positive being required to quarantine.Chen is one such traveller who has been sent to spend seven days in hotel quarantine.On her first overseas visit in three years, she tested positive after landing in Seoul despite being negative on departure.“This policy is targeting Chinese travellers and I think they could have been more thoughtful. It has quite a big impact on overall travel sentiment, businesses and individuals. The key thing is can they (the Korean government) achieve what they wanted? I don’t think so. I feel the policy is a little bit of a failure."On Tuesday South Korea's foreign minister said Seoul was in communication with Beijing, adding the government's measures were based on scientific and objective fact.A number of governments have raised concerns about&nbsp;Beijing's data transparency.State media continues to downplay the severity of the outbreak and the government has ceased publishing daily infection tallies.There are further worries that the Lunar New Year, the world’s biggest annual migration, will help fuel the COVID wave. China has dismissed criticism over its data as politically-motivated attempts to smear its "success" in handling the pandemic.

  • Twitter reacts to Commanders firing offensive coordinator Scott Turner

    Twitter reacts to Scott Turner's dismissal.

  • Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days

    Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to 60 days behind bars followed by two years of probation. Gionet had faced a maximum of six months of imprisonment. Gionet incriminated himself and other rioters with the video that he streamed to a live audience of roughly 16,000 followers.

  • Commanders to evaluate entire QB landscape, including veterans and Sam Howell

    Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew said on Tuesday they plan to evaluate the entire quarterback landscape this offseason, including possible veterans options and Sam Howell.

  • California County Re-Elects Former Oath Keeper as Sheriff

    Chad Bianco was sworn into his second term as sheriff of Riverside County, Ca. despite his controversial (and extra conservative) past and previous lawsuits, per The Press-Enterprise. The sheriff celebrated his return to office with a speech praising the police department for showing the world how to handle the BLM “rioters.”

  • Homelessness continues to climb in Worcester with more unsheltered, report says

    Of the 577 total homeless adults in November 2021, 155 were unsheltered. Of the 586 total homeless adults in November 2022, 226 were unsheltered.

  • Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers

    Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday praised President Joe Biden's weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. A week after the newly elected Democrat took office, Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address to Arizona's Republican-controlled Legislature. “I am encouraged by the White House’s recent actions to finally visit the border and to start proposing real steps to begin addressing the problems of the current system,” Hobbs said.

  • Cowboys look to break curse, record first playoff win in navy jerseys

    Dallas is 0-3 in postseason games wearing navy-colored jerseys; they'll pair them with white pants Monday, a combo that went 2-0 this year. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Report: Cardinals plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins

    The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?