Wait, 777 yards? No. 17 at Moonlight Basin should give The Match contestants all they can handle.

It’s almost shocking when you see it on the scorecard.

The second-to-last hole on The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, has a gaudy number in the yardage column — 777.

As in 777 mind-blowing yards from tee to green.

But with the elevation—sitting at roughly 7,500 feet—and the drop along the fairway, big hitters will likely expect to get to this beast in two. This will all take place during The Match, the fourth edition of the made-for-TV event, which will be played at a spectacular golf course in Big Sky, Montana.

2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau will team with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while Phil Mickelson will again pair with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on TNT, with a pregame show at 4 p.m. on the Bleacher Report app.

While standing on the tee, players see a bunker in the distance, but smack in the middle of the fairway. It’s a nearly 400-yard poke to the sand, but soon after, the fairway dives hard downhill to the green. As the players approach the bunker, the view is striking, with the mountains rising above the dance floor.

The 17th hole at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin, site of the fourth installment of “The Match” featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. (Photo courtesy The Reserve at Moonlight Basin.)

If the players are accurate off the tee, they’ll have a legitimate chance for the green as they’re due to get plenty of carry on their second shot.

But don’t miss right. If so, a massive bunker awaits.

Once on the green, the players can look back and see equally impressive views.

All this should make for an interesting challenge, especially with DeChambeau and Mickelson taking huge cuts in an attempt to get there in two.