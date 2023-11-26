Waipahu rises to top with Division I title

Nov. 26—OIA champion Waipahu exploded in the second half for a 53-28 win over defending state champion Konawaena on Saturday night in the First Hawaiian Bank /HHSAA State Championships at John Kauinana Stadium.

A lot has happened in five years for the Waipahu Marauders.

They can add two-time Division I football state champion to their done list.

OIA champion Waipahu exploded in the second half for a 53-28 win over defending state champion Konawaena on Saturday night in the First Hawaiian Bank /HHSAA State Championships at John Kauinana Stadium. Waipahu's patient, explosive offense evolved over the course of a season that began 0-3 with nonleague losses to Open Division foes.

"We were balanced on offense, keep them guessing, nickel and dime it and keep getting first downs. What I saw to end that Farrington (OIA title game ), we all loved as coaches in the film room. Mix run and pass. Hold on to the football, " Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said.

Waipahu's first and only state football title came in 2018 under Carvalho, who has also become a father to two children since then.

"Today, we watched a clip of 'Passion of the Christ.' When he was on his knees, the first thing he said was, 'My heart is ready.' That was my question to these kids. Is your heart ready for tonight ? Because they've been through a ton this year."

Waipahu changed some defensive coaches three games into the season. The change worked for Carvalho and the team, he said.

"Hats off to our defensive staff that came in. They changed the complexion of our defense. They do a great job of changing coverage, " Carvalho said. "Keeping them guessing."

Waipahu completed the season 8-4 overall. BIIF champion Konawaena closed out 11-2. The Marauders lost to Konawaena in the final last year, 38-28.

"This feels great because of the adversity this team went through, and the community support. Walking out of the locker room to the bus, we had over 100 people cheering them on. A motorcycle crew escorted us to the game, " Carvalho said.

Seniors Eric Stephens and Jayden Chanel, two of their stellar playmakers, were active on offense and defense. Their athleticism helped limit Konawaena's Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio to five catches for 34 yards.

Stephens finished with 12 receptions for 117 yards and a TD. Chanel had eight catches for 89 yards and a TD. Tai Aipia-Barrett finished with nine hauls for 127 yards and a TD. Quarterback Elijah Mendoza finished with 415 yards (39-for-59 ) and four TDs.

"We were staying positive. Coaches staying positive. We were all good and bounced back with that W, " Stephens said of the wild third quarter.

Chanel had an interception to highlight a full night of football.

"We started 0-3 and we had to slow it down. It was rough, everyone was looking down, but with each win everybody's mindsets got better, " Chanel said.

Konawaena's lack of depth, depending on many two-way players, took a toll. Waipahu has nearly four times the enrollment of Konawaena, but the Wildcats kept running on fumes.

"We just ran out of gas. We had five to six guys going both ways, " Konawaena coach Brad Uemoto said. "Tackling became an issue. We put so much effort into the defensive side that we just had low fuel."

The'Cats had two major goal-line stands before Waipahu pulled away.

"That's who our kids are. I'm proud of our kids for doing those things. That's them, every year and every week, to make those plays, " Uemoto said.