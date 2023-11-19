Waipahu gets another shot at title after beating Farrington

Nov. 19—Marauders quarterback Elijah Mendoza completed 23 of 38 passes for 315 yards. Mendoza threw two touchdown passes, but also threw three interceptions.

Championship football teams find a way to win. The Waipahu Marauders will have a chance to prove that they are a championship football team after they "won ugly " over Farrington 21-20 in Saturday night's First Hawaiian Bank /HHSAA State Football Championship Division I semifinals.

"It was an ugly win, but we got it done, " Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said.

Waipahu will take on Konawaena in the Division I title game. Konawaena beat the Marauders 38-28 in the state title game last year.

"We've been waiting for revenge for a year, " Carvalho said. "That's what these guys had in mind, we wanted to make sure we got to the (championship ) game, now we just have to take care of business."

"He won us two OIA championships. He's a great kid, he really puts the team on his shoulders, " Carvalho said about Mendoza. "He had a difficult time tonight against some different coverages, but he was able to bounce back. He was able to continue being a leader."

Mendoza, who's only a sophomore but already had state tournament experience as a freshman last year, was aided by a pair of 100-yard receivers. Eric Stephens caught 13 passes for 144 yards and a score, while Tai Aipia-Barrett caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

"It's tremendous, " Carvalho said about the impact the receivers had on the young quarterback. "(Mendoza ) was told when he took over the reins as quarterback, you've got a Corvette, all you gotta do is not crash it. You got the weapons all around you, all you gotta do is make sure to take care of the offense. I think he's done a tremendous job with that."

With Waipahu driving and threatening to double their lead in the fourth quarter, Farrington's Ace Iramina forced a fumble off Stephens in the red zone. Delosantos picked up the loose football and returned it 83 yards for a score.

Replay appeared to show that Stephens' knee was down before the ball came out. However, teams are only allowed a challenge if all matchups within the same division and round are televised. Konawaena's 37-19 win over Kapaa was not, so no challenges were allowed.

The Governors tried to take the lead with a 2-point attempt, but the Marauders stopped the run to hold on to a 21-20 lead.

Waipahu closed out the win with a 14-play, 56-yard drive that lasted 7 :57 and brought the clock to triple zeroes.

"Just stay balanced, " Carvalho said about the game-sealing drive. "That's always been our M.O. Because of the weapons we have at wideout, we're throwing the ball a lot more. But we're still able to run the football. That's what a lot of people forget. We were in four-minute offense, I think we held the ball for over six minutes that last drive. That was the intent, slowly pick up first downs and run out the clock. Don't give them another chance to touch the football. Let's win this game and get to the championship."

Waipahu will play in the Division I title game for a second straight year next Saturday at Mililani's John Kauinana Stadium.

"I'm excited. I'm a senior, I'm trying to get me my ring. Finish off on a good note, " Waipahu's Caleb Lauifi said about being back in the championship game.

Not only will the Marauders have a chance to avenge last year's loss, they'll face the team that beat them.