Wainwright helps Cardinals complete Cubs sweep

Adam Wainwright threw eight shutout innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Wainwright (5-5) allowed two hits -- none through the first 5 1/3 innings -- struck out eight and walked a career-high seven. The 37-year-old right-hander threw 126 pitches, his most since throwing 128 against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 23, 2013.

St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong had two hits and an RBI, scored a run and made a spectacular catch to end the eighth inning with a runner in scoring position.

Cubs starter Cole Hamels (4-2) also had a strong outing, allowing an unearned run and two hits in seven innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Jordan Hicks came on the ninth in search of his 12th save for St. Louis, but gave up a one-out walk to Willson Contreras, followed by a single to Jason Heyward, putting runners on first and third. John Gant entered and gave up a run-scoring groundout to Addison Russell before securing his third save.

Wainwright benefited from three double plays through the first six innings.

He remained in the game after issuing his seventh walk and second base hit, putting runners on first and second with one out in the eighth. Wainwright struck out Kris Bryant on his 123rd pitch, and Wong then made a leaping catch in shallow left on a soft liner by Anthony Rizzo into the shift.

Jedd Gyorko walked with one out in the fifth, stole second and took third on a throwing error by Contreras. Wong then drove him home with a sacrifice fly to center for a 1-0 lead.

Wong singled with one out in the eighth and stole second. Matt Carpenter pinch hit for Wainwright and singled up the middle to make it 2-0.

Yadier Molina, a nine-time All Star catcher with the Cardinals, was placed on the injured list on Friday because of a strained tendon in his right thumb. Andrew Knizner was called up from Triple-A Memphis and made his major league debut behind the plate on Sunday, going 0-for-3.

