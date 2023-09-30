Wainwright gets an at-bat
Adam Wainwright steps up to the plate for an at-bat in his final weekend in the majors
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in MLB.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
We're in for another fun weekend in college football as we fully dive into conference play.
Playoff baseball often amplifies the trends of the regular season, which could mean more steals than ever this October.
Miami’s unrelenting schedule has caught up with Lionel Messi, and now seems to be dragging down the entire squad.
The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.
The Mariners are going to need some help to make it into the playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits target shares after three weeks of the NFL season.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
"You've always got to believe you're the best." Brooks Koepka's determination shows why he'll be important to U.S. hopes.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.