From Waino to wrestling to the Winner’s Circle, a full weekend at metro-east raceway
joshua carter
·1 min read
More than 50,000 race and music fans packed into the WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison to see the third iteration of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Race and the Confluence Music Festival.
North Carolina driver Austin Cindric earned his second career win for Team Penske Sunday, driving the second Ford to win at the track since 2022.
Ryan Blaney, Cindric’s teammate at Penske, led the majority of the race but his his car ran out of gas in the final lap.
Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson crashed in a clash of champions, and only Busch was able to recover to 29th place. The day before, Corey Heim earned his fourth season win in the NASCAR Truck Series race, making him the champion of half the season’s events.
Outside of the race, a spectacle characteristic of the metro-east’s uniqueness unfolded. Trucks serving food from local vendors, a local professional wrestling tournament, and performances from artists across the musical spectrum dotted the weekend schedule.
Sunday alone was filled with performances from hip-hop artist T-Pain, country songwriter Riley Green and even former Cardinals pitching-ace-gone-country-star Adam Wainwright.
“I love being home,” Wainwright said during the performance.
Saturday night’s truck race was concluded with a concert featuring the rapper a Champaign, Illinois native Ludacris, who in addition to a prolific music career, is also well-known from his acting performances in the Fast & Furious franchise. Throughout the performance, the rapper gave kudos to his fans from Illinois and Missouri.
“Y’all didn’t know I had fans like this around here,” the rapper said, “but now you do.”
