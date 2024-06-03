From Waino to wrestling to the Winner’s Circle, a full weekend at metro-east raceway

More than 50,000 race and music fans packed into the WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison to see the third iteration of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Race and the Confluence Music Festival.

North Carolina driver Austin Cindric earned his second career win for Team Penske Sunday, driving the second Ford to win at the track since 2022.

Race winner Austin Cindric sppeds past a 1stPHORM sign on the second-to-last lap of the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 2, 2024.

Ryan Blaney, Cindric’s teammate at Penske, led the majority of the race but his his car ran out of gas in the final lap.

Austin Cindric (front right) fights with Michael McDowell (front left) during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 2, 2024. Cindric would go on to win the race on the final lap in a surprise win.

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson crashed in a clash of champions, and only Busch was able to recover to 29th place. The day before, Corey Heim earned his fourth season win in the NASCAR Truck Series race, making him the champion of half the season’s events.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson speaks to the press during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 2, 2024. Larson crashed out of the race while battling Kyle Busch for seventh place.

Outside of the race, a spectacle characteristic of the metro-east’s uniqueness unfolded. Trucks serving food from local vendors, a local professional wrestling tournament, and performances from artists across the musical spectrum dotted the weekend schedule.

Belleville, Ill. based professional wrestler Bobby D stomps on the head of “Superstar” Steve Fender during the first day of the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

Sunday alone was filled with performances from hip-hop artist T-Pain, country songwriter Riley Green and even former Cardinals pitching-ace-gone-country-star Adam Wainwright.

“I love being home,” Wainwright said during the performance.

Former St. Louis Cardinal ace turned country music artist Adam Wainwright performs a song about going home during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison on June 2, 2024. “I love being home,” Wainwright said, “especially up on that mound.”

Saturday night’s truck race was concluded with a concert featuring the rapper a Champaign, Illinois native Ludacris, who in addition to a prolific music career, is also well-known from his acting performances in the Fast & Furious franchise. Throughout the performance, the rapper gave kudos to his fans from Illinois and Missouri.

Rap artist, actor and Champaign, Ill. native Ludacris address the crowd after the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

“Y’all didn’t know I had fans like this around here,” the rapper said, “but now you do.”

“Night Train” Jerry Jackson takes a boot to the face while wrestling prior to the start of the Truck Series race of the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

Fans enjoy food outside of the grandstands while a rain delay pushes back the start time for the NASCAR Truck Series race at the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

Fans stop to appreciate a robot dog from Boston Dynamics during the first day of the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

Thousands of fans put their hands in the air to welcome rap artist and actor Ludacris after the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

Merch hangs from a seller’s booth during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

Performers from the Muny Teens sing pop songs during the first day of Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.

A young race fan drives a much safer and less regulated track prior to the the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race at WorldWide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on June 1, 2024.