Waimea to face Kamehameha-Maui in Division II state final

Waimea 13, Roosevelt 10 Shayden Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz hit a 35-yard field goal and the Menehune outlasted the Rough Riders to advance to the First Hawaiian Bank /HHSAA Division II Championship game for the chance to defend their title.

Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal for the only points of the first quarter, before Roosevelt tied it up with a 28-yard field goal from Journey DePeralta. Just before the end of the first half, Ioane Kamanao found Keawe Davis on a 33-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left, giving the Rough Riders a 10-3 lead at the break.

Waimea tied the game in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge by Keona Tam. Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz then broke the tie in the fourth quarter with 10 :36 left in the game for the winning points.

The game featured two completely opposite offensive approaches. Roosevelt (9-4 ) accumulated all 262 yards of its total offense through the air, while Waimea (3-5 ) had all 237 of its yards on the ground. Wesley Santiago led the Menehune with 90 yards rushing, while Kameron Apilado ran for 73. Kamanao threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for the Rough Riders.

Waimea will take on Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday at Mililani for the championship. This will be the seventh straight matchup of neighbor island teams for the D-II title.

Kamehameha-Maui 31, Pac-Five 10 Makana Kamaka-Brayce threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Warriors past the Wolfpack into the HHSAA Division II Championship game.

Kamehameha-Maui (7-1 ) drew first blood on a 3-yard run by Kaonohi Casco in the first quarter. After Evan Derauf got Pac-Five on the board with a 33-yard field goal, Kamaka-Brayce then threw all three of his touchdowns in the second quarter, finding Shane Ueki for 9 yards, Kaikea Hueu for 8 yards and Dylan Schnitzer for 34 yards to give the Warriors a 28-3 lead at intermission.

Kayden Yap added to the lead in the third quarter with a 20-yard field goal. The Wolfpack finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter when Elijah Connell-Chavez ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run.

Schnitzer led the Warriors with 78 receiving yards, while Ueki led the team with 90 yards rushing as Kamehameha-Maui accumulated 462 yards of total offense. Connell-Chavez finished with 110 rushing yards, accounting for nearly all of Pac-Five's 161 yards of total offense.