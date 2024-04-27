Waianae routs Radford to reclaim OIA Division II baseball title

Apr. 27—1/1

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Shysten Nagasato scattered seven hits and struck out four without issuing a walk as Waianae routed Radford 11-1 in five innings to capture its first OIA Division II baseball championship since 2017.

Waianae benefited from generous Radford pitching. The Seariders drew eight walks to beat the Rams for the third time this season.

"Every day, that's all we work, defense. Plays, situation defense, and it paid off in the game," Nagasato said. "Pitch to contact, keep my pitch count down and just let the defense work."

The right-hander was more efficient with each passing inning.

"Later in the game, my pitches started to work. My curveball, change-up, slider,'" Nagasato said. "We want to win states. One game at a time."

Waianae (11-2) reached the final by outscoring Waialua 14-5 and Kapolei 10-6. Radford (6-7) advanced by beating Kalaheo 11-1 and Kahuku 9-8. This is the first OIA title under under coach Ben McQuown, the former multi-sport standout for the Seariders.

"We lost back-to-back games to Kahuku and Kapolei. That definitely brought us back down. We felt that we were the best team coming in this year after the season we had last year, with all the returners we had coming back. We felt like we had that group, but we needed those two losses to get to this point. Really humble us and make us hungry to get back on track for what we set out for, an OIA championship and a state championship."

Nagasato and left fielder Rico Duropan, the only seniors on the team, serve as co-captains. Duropan, their leadoff hitter, went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch twice, and scored a run. Leading a talented, excitable group of Seariders was never a dull journey.

"I treat all of them like they're my little bros. I take care of all of them. I want the best for them," Duropan said. "Provide for them and show up for them. Next year, they're going to come back and do it again. We told ourselves don't take them lightly. They could beat us like any other team, so we had to be on our game from the first inning."

Waianae broke it open with an eight-run second inning on just two base hits.