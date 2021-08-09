Wahine volleyball's first practice like waiting for 'Christmas,' new assistant Nick Castello says

Aug. 9—The lead up to Nick Castello's first day of on-court work reminded him of the holidays.

"It's almost like an anticipation for Christmas, " said Castello, the newest member of the University of Hawaii women's volleyball team's coaching staff.

"We're super stoked and excited to get going. We have to do the behind-the-scenes work, but at the end of that day the game and coaching and being in the gym is really what we love and are passionate about."

Castello, a former libero with the UH men's program in 2011-12, was hired last week to rejoin Robyn Ah Mow's coaching staff as a full-time assistant. He'll help Ah Mow and fellow assistant Kaleo Baxter lead the Wahine into their first official practices of a comeback season today.

Castello began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant with the Rainbow Wahine in 2017 and'18, Ah Mow's first two seasons as head coach, and went on to work at Irvine Valley College the last two years.

He circled back to Manoa after UH associate coach Angelica Ljungqvist returned home to Sweden in July.

"Being from Hawaii you grow up hoping you can play for the home team, and if you get into coaching like I did, it's 'I hope I can coach for the home team, '" Castello said.

"If you were to tell me a month ago that I would have been back coaching at UH, I wouldn't have believed that. But crazy things happen and I'm very stoked for the opportunity."

Castello said his previous experience in the program has smoothed the transition despite the quick turnaround.

Castello, a graduate of Assets School, said he played with Baxter growing up in the local volleyball community and "Robyn has been someone I looked up to and learned so much from when I was on her staff."

"We already have his chemistry that we've developed from my two years as a volunteer for her. We're just getting started but I know that chemistry is going to carry over into this year and I'm looking forward to it."

Castello also credited Irvine Valley coaches Tom Pestolesi and Ryan Windisch for helping further his development as a coach. Pestolesi, a former standout with the UH men's team in the early 1980s and volunteer coach with the Wahine, retired in 2020 after 21 years of coaching at IVC and Windisch coached the men's program.

"It gave me more confidence in my craft, " Castello said of his time at IVC, where he also played for two seasons before transferring to UH. "I have a lot to learn and I'm looking forward to that, but I definitely learned a lot up there.

"Pesto has been a huge mentor of mine since I played for him when I went to IVC, in volleyball and in life in general."

After working through a "chaotic " week of getting set up in his new job, Castello is looking forward to settling into his role in practice as the Rainbow Wahine prepare for the Aug. 27 opener against Fordham at SimpiFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

"The cool thing about Robyn is she sees the game at such a high level, " he said. "So whatever she decides to go with I know it's going to be effective and I know it's going to super fun and I think entertaining for fans to watch."