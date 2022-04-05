Wagyu beef ribeye highlights Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu

Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu is out, and the defending champion's selection will likely be a huge hit.

The menu features two appetizers: assorted sushi, sashimi and nigiri, and Yakitori chicken skewers. The main dishes are miso glazed black cod with dashi broth, and A5 Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables and Sansho daikon ponzu.

For dessert, there will be Japanese strawberry shortcake, a fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream and Amaou strawberries.

To honor Japan's first champion, Hideki Matsuyama's 2022 Champions Dinner menu. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2N42mU0Zja — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

"It sounds fantastic to me," said 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson. "They're all things I really enjoy, so I can't wait to have dinner tonight. Wagyu steak is always good, and the miso black cod too. I love me a miso fish."

Added 2015 winner Jordan Spieth: "I'm going to have seconds of all of it. I'm very excited. I played the Dunlop Phoenix in Miyazaki back in 2014, and I might make a lot of people mad in the state of Texas, but it's the best beef I've ever had. To be serving that tonight on top of miso cod and sushi to start, I'm very, very excited. I saw it today. I had no idea what route he was going to go, and I'm excited to shake his hand and say thank you at the end of the night.

"I might have to get carted off."