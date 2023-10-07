Wagoner football standout Witt Edwards commits to Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class

Witt Edwards made a special announcement before competing in one of Wagoner’s biggest football games this season.

The four-star receiver/edge rusher committed to Vanderbilt on Friday night at W.L. Odom Stadium. Then he and the Bulldogs played Cushing in a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state title game.

Edwards, the No. 9 prospect in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings of the state’s best senior football recruits, is also an accomplished wrestler. At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, he garnered offers from FBS programs across the country, including Oklahoma State.

Although Edwards’ father, Brian, wrestled for the Cowboys, Edwards is blazing a different path. Houston, Iowa State, TCU and Vanderbilt made the cut for his top four, which he announced Aug. 8.

Last season, Edwards played a multifaceted role in Wagoner’s state title run with 372 receiving yards, five offensive touchdowns, 45 tackles and three interceptions.

“I really don’t believe we’ve even scratched the surface of his potential,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict told The Oklahoman in July. “I know he made some big plays for us last year, but I think he’s such a talented guy, we still haven’t seen anywhere near what he’s capable of.”

