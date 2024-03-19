Wagner vs Howard picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness First Four game?

No. 16 seed Wagner and No. 16 seed Howard play Tuesday, March 19 in an NCAA Tournament First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

The West region game is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the first round? The winner will play No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday.

Check out these NCAA Tournament First Four picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Howard is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Bison are -155 on the moneyline. The Seahawks are +125. The over/under for the game is set at 127.5 points.

Northjersey.com: Howard 65, Wagner 59

Albert Bainbridge IV writes: "When it comes down to it, this has all the factors of being a close, low-scoring affair. The difference to me is that Howard will do just enough offensively to get by Wagner, who come into the tournament with the ninth-lowest scoring offense in the country at only 63.5 points. The Bison will earn their first ever win in the NCAA Tournament as they'll now take on the Tar Heels in the first round on Thursday."

Sportsbook Wire: Howard 64, Wagner 59

It writes: "To start the season, many games of which were against non-conference opponents, Wagner was 3-6 ATS. Howard had covers against Cincinnati, Bryant and Georgia Tech in the 1st month of the season. Expect the Bison to be able to win and cover in this First Four matchup."

Will Howard basketball beat Wagner in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the First Four game.

Action Network: Bet Howard to beat Wagner in NCAA Tournament

Scott Schaeffer writes: "The Seahawks' offense is just a brutal watch. It carved up Merrimack’s zone in the NEC title game, but it’s been a brutal season in the scoring department. I think it finally comes back to haunt them. Rolling Bison to move on."

Picks and Parlays: Howard 70, Wagner 57

David Anicetti writes: "Howard is coming off a big victory in the MEAC tournament to win the championship and will use that momentum to carry them through into the full field play beginning on Thursday. Howard has a solid offense that averages 75.1 points per game and uses strong perimeter shooting, which is 37% from 3-point territory, and 31st in the country. Wagner has a tough defense allowing 63.0 points per game but its offense struggles at 63.9 points per game."

ESPN: Howard has a 54.5% chance to beat Wagner

The site gives the Seahawks a 45.5% shot at defeating the Bison in Tuesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

