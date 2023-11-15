Wagner volleyball looks to be 'more mentally tough' in return to state tournament

Nov. 14—WAGNER, S.D. — During Wagner volleyball's Monday afternoon practice, coach Stacey Knebel called her team over for a chat.

Acknowledging the distractions that can arise during the state tournament, such as the fun activities planned outside of the matches, her message was simple.

"We just told them, you have three big games coming up," Knebel said. "Do you want to focus on the fun stuff that comes along with volleyball? Or do you want to focus on the game of volleyball?"

Knebel received a resounding answer from her team, that not only did they want to focus on volleyball, but they wanted to "bring home something this year."

Wagner's final ascent to a state championship begins at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. As the sixth seed, Wagner (26-6) will face No. 3 seed Miller (28-6). The Red Raiders, who are becoming a mainstay in the Class A state tournament, are eager for better results this go-around.

As last year's No. 1 overall seed, Wagner fell to Elk Point-Jefferson in the quarterfinals 3-1, then was swept by Dakota Valley, before beating Belle Fourche 3-1 to finish seventh in the tournament.

To improve upon those results, Knebel cites focus and confidence as the main attributes she wants to see from her team.

"I think it's kind of a different feeling this year," Knebel said. "I think we know we have to come in more mentally tough this year and I think the girls have really risen to the occasion in the last three weeks. We have been waiting for a time to peak and I think it's definitely our time. We kind of had a bumpy road this season and got things back together and we're ready to go back and go out to Rapid and play ball."

A Wagner team that graduated four seniors last year has reloaded this season with another strong core. Seniors such as setter Macy Koupal, outside hitters Aubrey Medricky and Kya Kjeldgaard, and libero Madi Knebel have set the tone for the season. Sophomore Ashlyn Koupal has emerged to lead the team with a .306 hitting percentage.

Though the Red Raiders won 23 regular season matches, there were some growing pains, as they were swept by Parkston in the conference play, and lost matches to Platte-Geddes and Elk Point-Jefferson.

But as the season has progressed, Knebel has seen improvement from her team. She's seen better communication on the floor, which increases the accountability between teammates, and a better tendency to bounce-back from stretches of poor play.

That improvement played out in Wagner's most critical matches, as they defeated Parkston 3-1 in the Region 5A semifinals, then eked out a 3-2 win over Mobridge-Pollock in the SoDak 16.

"These girls are really clicking and you can see it on their faces," Knebel said. "Going into Game 5 against Mobridge, I had no doubt in my girls that they were going to get it done ... You can just tell as a coach, you can tell the feeling on the floor. You can tell by your leaders speaking up in the huddle."

However, the biggest match now looms against a well-built Miller side. Aleah Schlechter leads the Rustlers' offensive attack from the right side, averaging 3.2 kills per set. A pair of sophomores, Kate Lichty and Gracen Werdel, have tallied 66 and 60 blocks, respectively. Miller has swept three straight opponents to reach the state tournament. Wagner and Miller did not play during the regular season.

Knebel likes her team's chances, if they can approach the match mentality prepared.

"We're going to match up really well," Knebel said. "I think it'll be a great match. It's a matter of who comes to play and who can race to 25 faster."