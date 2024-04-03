Wagner, Sinard come up with big wins for Stone

Apr. 2—Nathan Wagner and Trevor Sinard picked up two big wins each recently as the Stone Memorial track and field teams fared well recently at the Cookeville Invitational.

Wagner set the pace for Stone with a victory in the 400 meter dash and the 1,600 meters. He had a blistering time of 52.76 seconds in the 400, and later came back to post a time of 4 minutes, and 47.51 seconds in the 1,600.

Sinard dominated action in the discus and shot put competition. He had a distance of 145 feet, 9 inches in the discus, and followed that with a toss of 43 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put.

In other boys' action, Maddox Oquendo won the 100 meters with a time of 11.89 seconds. Sam Bringhurst finished 11th after completing the race in 12.55. Skyler Harville finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 25.10 and Sinard finished 10th. He had a time of 27.04.

Robert Freeman and Justin Green finished eighth and ninth, respectively in the 800 meters. Freeman had a time of 2:31, while Green completed the race in 2:35. Aden Thompson posted a time of 5:59 in the 1,600, and Trenton Duncan won the 3,200 meters with a finish of 10:43.33.

Brett McClung won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.65, while Thompson followed by finishing 10th with a time of 58.73.

Stone's 4x100 relay team was first in the race with a time of 45.89, the 4x200 team had a time 1:39.28, good enough for second. The 4x400 relay team was second and the 4x800 team was third. Those squads had times of 3:54 and 9:45, respectively.

Oquendo came back later in the day to finish third in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 4 inches. Bringhurst went 16-4.75 to place 10th overall. Aaron Conley was second in the triple jump with a leap of 37-3.

Kenyon Rector finished fifth in the discus with a distance of 109 feet, 4.5 inches. Ethan Ashburn was 15th overall and Phillip Ramsey was 16th. Ashburn threw 87-7 and Ramsey finished with a distance of 86 feet, 7.5 inches.

Rector was seventh in the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, 8.5 inches. Shane McCollan took eighth overall with a distance of 36-4 and Johnny Hennessee took 12th at a distance of 34-5.

In the girls' division, Ashley Murray and Maggie Brannon represented Stone Memorial in the 100 meters. Murray was 23rd overall with a time of 16.45 seconds. Brannon was 24th at 17.17. Murray also finished ninth in the 200 with a time of 34.87, while Brannon was 14th at 38.57.

Lilly Tollet was fourth in the 400 meters after finishing in 1:11.41. Sophia Barton was sixth overall with a time of 1:12.26.

Shelby Vitous won the 800 meters with a time of 2:45, while Lilly Van Hoose was ninth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.1. Alina Thompson had a time of 1:13.09, good enough for 10th. Stone's relay teams also fared well. The 4x100 meter team was ninth overall with a time of 1:01.35. The 4x200 team was sixth with a finishing time of 2:08, and the 4x800 squad was second. That group ran 11:35.76.

Brannon was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 10 feet, 8 inches. Laney Wiley was 11th at 10-5 and Barton finished 15th overall with a jump of 9-3. Brittani Harbin finished third in the discus, while Gema Paramo was fourth and Kourtney Headrick finished sixth.

Harbin had a distance of 79 feet, 8 inches. Paramo threw for 77-7 and Headrick closed out the event with a toss of 75-3. Headrick was third in the shot put at 31 feet, 6 inches. Harbin was seventh at 27-5.