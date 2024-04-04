Wagner provides injury updates on Sorensen, Sargent and Rowe ahead of derby
David Wagner has spoken to the media ahead of the East Anglian derby against Ipswich Town on Saturday at Carrow Road (12:30 GMT).
Here are some of the key points:
Jacob Sorensen will be out for 10-14 days, he limped out of City's defeat at Leicester
Wagner indicates that Jonathan Rowe won't be fit enough to take part in the derby following a long injury lay-off. Wagner said he should be back in 7-14 days
On the 15-year unbeaten run: "Nothing can destroy this group of players, it was the same four months ago when we played them (Ipswich). It gives a bit more flavour in the derby but at the end of the day, it's a super-important game"
Wagner said being at home is a distinct advantage - "We would like to make it count"
On the Canaries' great home record (they have won seven league games in a row at Carrow Road): "Positivity from the fans is crucial. If the performance on the pitch is good but the atmosphere in the stands is not good enough, you will not achieve anything"
On Josh Sargent's fitness - Wagner said he is back to full training and had no issues when playing two games in four days