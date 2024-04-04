Advertisement

Wagner provides injury updates on Sorensen, Sargent and Rowe ahead of derby

BBC
·1 min read
David Wagner
[BBC]

David Wagner has spoken to the media ahead of the East Anglian derby against Ipswich Town on Saturday at Carrow Road (12:30 GMT).

Here are some of the key points:

  • Jacob Sorensen will be out for 10-14 days, he limped out of City's defeat at Leicester

  • Wagner indicates that Jonathan Rowe won't be fit enough to take part in the derby following a long injury lay-off. Wagner said he should be back in 7-14 days

  • On the 15-year unbeaten run: "Nothing can destroy this group of players, it was the same four months ago when we played them (Ipswich). It gives a bit more flavour in the derby but at the end of the day, it's a super-important game"

  • Wagner said being at home is a distinct advantage - "We would like to make it count"

  • On the Canaries' great home record (they have won seven league games in a row at Carrow Road): "Positivity from the fans is crucial. If the performance on the pitch is good but the atmosphere in the stands is not good enough, you will not achieve anything"

  • On Josh Sargent's fitness - Wagner said he is back to full training and had no issues when playing two games in four days