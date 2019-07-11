Wagner to take on Hurricanes in 2020
(STATS) - Wagner has been at the forefront of Northeast Conference programs taking on FBS opposition.
Next year, the Seahawks will take it to a higher level, facing the Miami Hurricanes in a first-ever meeting between the two schools. The matchup is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
NEC teams are 0-15 all-time against the FBS, with Wagner playing in nine of the matchups. This season, coach Jason Houghtaling's squad will play at UConn (Aug. 29) and Florida Atlantic (Sept. 21).
Scroll to continue with content