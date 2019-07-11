Wagner to take on Hurricanes in 2020

(STATS) - Wagner has been at the forefront of Northeast Conference programs taking on FBS opposition.

Next year, the Seahawks will take it to a higher level, facing the Miami Hurricanes in a first-ever meeting between the two schools. The matchup is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

NEC teams are 0-15 all-time against the FBS, with Wagner playing in nine of the matchups. This season, coach Jason Houghtaling's squad will play at UConn (Aug. 29) and Florida Atlantic (Sept. 21).