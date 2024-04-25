Wagner happy for Canaries to fly under the radar

Norwich manager David Wagner is thrilled the Canaries are flying towards the Championship play-offs under the radar.

City could seal a top-six place against Swansea at Carrow Road on Saturday, and a trip to lowly Birmingham follows on the final day.

With most sides having two games to play, City could yet face any of the top four in a potential play-off semi-final, while Hull or even Coventry could provide their opposition, should several results go perfectly for them.

“It is an interesting situation,” Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk. “I really like our position - nobody is really speaking about us.

“Everyone is speaking about catching us or even West Brom [ahead of City on goal difference], but nobody speaks about us. It’s all good.”

City have a three-point cushion over Hull, with a better goal difference, while Coventry are a further six points back, albeit with a game in hand.

Wagner added: “Let’s do our job. I say this often: speak less, work more. I like the position which we are in and I really love that we know what we have to do to get the first target done.

“You can smell it, especially today in training after [Hull beat Coventry] yesterday. Everyone knows now exactly – one step and we have done something which would be extraordinary.”