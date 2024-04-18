Wagner faces media ahead of Bristol City

[BBC]

Norwich City head coach David Wagner will speak to the press on Thursday ahead of a vital Championship game at Carrow Road against Bristol City (Saturday, 15:00 GMT).

Wagner will update the latest injury news and speak about how his team are feeling as they prepare for a final push towards the play-offs.

After Saturday's match against the Robins, the Canaries have two regular season games remaining.

City are currently sixth in the table with a six point cushion to seventh-placed Hull City.

The press conference takes place at the Colney training centre at 12:30 GMT. You can get updates on this page, so stay tuned.