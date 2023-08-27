Yevgeny Prigozhin's body identified by DNA, say Russian investigators

A memorial to Prigozhin in Red Square. His death has been officially confirmed by investigators - alamy

The body of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief, has been identified by DNA analysis of remains found at the site of a plane crash last week, Russian investigators have said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said DNA taken from the victims of Wednesday’s air crash matches the ten names on the fight list, including a number of Mr Prigozhin’s most senior aides.

“Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region,” Svetlana Petrenko, an Investigative Committee spokeswoman, said.

“According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list,” she added.

Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation agency, published the names of all 10 people on board the private jet shortly after it crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow.

The other victims include Dmitry Utkin, the former Russian special forces officer who originally founded Wagner and remained its top military commander, and Valrey Chekalov, a long-standing business partner of Mr Prigozhin who held senior positions in companies linked to Wagner.

The other passengers – Sergey Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alensandr Totmin, and Nikoali Matuseev – were all members of Wagner and may have been Prigozhin’s bodyguards.

Alexei Levshin, Rustam Karimov, the pilots, and Kristina Raspopova, the flight attendant, were also killed.

The private jet crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow - AP

The findings will be seen as final confirmation that the mercenary chief is indeed dead. Some Wagner-linked social media channels in Russia had previously speculated that he may not have been on the private Embraer jet that crashed, despite early reports.

Prigozhin was known to use doubles and often swapped aircraft at the last minute before a trip as a security measure.

Some footage of body parts found at the site circulated on social media after the crash, but no confirmed images of Prigozhin’s body have been released.

Russian authorities are yet to comment on what they think caused the crash, but the Kremlin has already denied suggestions it ordered Prigozhin’s murder.

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and Uktin launched an armed mutiny during which their fighters seizeed control of Rostov-on-Don, the largest city in southern Russia, and marched on Moscow in what at the time looked like an attempt to overthrow Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin called off the mutiny before the column reached the capital, claiming he remained loyal to the president and merely wanted to call attention to the mistreatment of his fighters by the ministry of defence.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, on Friday called speculation that Putin ordered the aircraft downed in revenge for the mutiny “an absolute lie”.