Wagner basketball vs Howard tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

The inaugural game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament features a pair of auto-bid teams in Wagner, the Northeast Conference (NEC) champion taking on Howard, winners of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC).

This matchup will be a 'First Four' contest between two No. 16 seeds with the winner moving on to face No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the West Region on Thursday afternoon.

With tip-off just over a day away at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, here's how and where to get tickets to Wagner vs. Howard for tomorrow night in Dayton, Ohio:

Wagner vs. Howard tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024:

StubHub: Starting at $41 in Upper Level Section 411, Row K.

SeatGeek: Starting at $37 in Upper Level Section 411, Row K.

