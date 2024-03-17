Wagner basketball vs Howard in March Madness: 3 things to know for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Wagner punched their ticket and will be a part of March Madness for only the second time since the turn of the century as they're in one of the first four matchups to decide who will play No. 1 seed North Carolina in the West Region.

We already know about the Seahawks, a team that made a miraculous, out-of-nowhere run to secure their first Northeast Conference title in 21 years despite losing four of five games heading into the conference tournament.

Here are three things you need to know about their opponent, Howard, heading into this first four contest in Dayton:

Back-to-back tournament appearances

Howard's Marcus Dockery reacts to a foul during the NCAA men's basketball tournament first round match-up between Kansas and Howard, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.

This is the second straight year that the Bison will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Howard, who was also a No. 16 seed, faced No. 1 seed Kansas in the West Region.

The Bison were down 13 heading into halftime and couldn't gain much ground in the second half, losing 96-68 in that first round matchup.

Red-hot entering NCAA tournament

Similar to Wagner, not much was expected of Howard going into the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) tournament last week.

All hope seemed lost when the Bison were at 9-14 in early February.

Since a close 63-61 lost to Hampton, Howard's been on fire. The team won six of their final eight games to close out the regular season.

In the MEAC tournament, the No. 4 seed Bison easily took care of business in the first round with a 78-65 victory over No. 5 seed Morgan State before upsetting No. 1 seed Norfolk State 80-74 in the semifinals.

The following day, Howard would hold for a tight 70-67 victory over No. 6 Delaware State in the MEAC championship game.

Led by a New York native

The key to the Bison making it this far has been because of junior Bryce Harris, who was born in Brentwood, New York.

The 6-foot-4 guard leads the team in both points (16.6) and rebounds (7.6) per game this season.

Harris scored at least 16 points in each game of the MEAC tournament, including a season-high 28 points in the quarterfinals against Morgan State.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wagner vs Howard: 3 things to know about the Bison as March Madness begins