Wagner basketball vs Howard in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament starts Tuesday with No. 16 seed Wagner taking on No. 16 seed Howard in a 'First Four' matchup at 6:40 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

These two 16 seeds are both aiming for their first0ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

Wagner won the Northeast Conference (NEC) for the first time in 21 years to clinch an auto-bid for the tourney for the first time since 2003.

TICKET PRICES: How to get Wagner vs. Howard tickets in NCAA Tournament

Howard is going back to The Big Dance for the second straight year due to an incredible run in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) where they claimed back-to-back conference tournaments for the first time since 1980-81.

So which of these two teams will earn their first victory in the NCAA Tournament and move on to face North Carolina on Thursday afternoon in Charlotte?

Here are our predictions for the inaugural game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament with this "First Four" matchup on Tuesday night:

Wagner vs. Howard: Prediction for 'First Four' game of 2024 NCAA Tournament

Wagner owns one of the best defenses in the entire nation, giving up the sixth-fewest points per game (62.1 PPG) this season.

Howard is not super-efficient offensively but comes in at 129th in the nation at 75.1 points per contest.

On the other end, the Bison's defense is one of the lowest rated in the country. They rank 261st out of 363 qualified programs in points per game given up this year (74.4 PPG).

When it comes down to it, this has all the factors of being a close, low-scoring affair.

The difference to me is that Howard will do just enough offensively to get by Wagner, who come into the tournament with the ninth-lowest scoring offense in the country at only 63.5 points.

The Bison will earn their first ever win in the NCAA Tournament as they'll now take on the Tar Heels in the first round on Thursday.

Prediction: Howard 65, Wagner 59

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wagner vs Howard prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in