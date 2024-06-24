Wage demands holding up Manchester United’s move for Joshua Zirkzee



After scoring the fewest goals among the top 10 teams in the Premier League last season, it is imperative that INEOS try and rectify this problem in their first transfer window.

Rasmus Hojlund clearly needed help last term with manager Erik ten Hag forced to rely on him heavily due to the absence of a quality alternative.

With Anthony Martial leaving the club and Marcus Rashford’s future up in the air, United need an elite striker to ease the burden on the Dane.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly the new favourite to land up at Old Trafford after a brilliant season in Serie A during which he netted 12 times while registering seven assists and was placed in the top one percent for dribbles completed among his peers in Italy.

Zirkzee talks intensifying

The Red Devils have already agreed on the commision amount with the striker’s agent and AC Milan are also resigned to losing the race with the English giants open to triggering his release clause.

As things stand, the only things left to sort out currently are the player’s wages and the length of his contract.

This information comes courtesy The Daily Star, with the report revealing that United will be meeting the Dutch striker’s representatives within the next 48 hours to try and thrash out an agreement.

Till a final agreement is reached, Zirkzee, who is currently with the Netherlands national team at the Euros, is keeping his options open with Arsenal also in the race.

“Manchester United are working overtime in a bid to sign Netherlands star Joshua Zirkzee ahead of top flight rivals Arsenal and Italian giants AC Milan.

“United bosses have made it clear to Bologna they are prepared to meet the attacking midfielder turned forward’s £34m release clause. But with a host of clubs chasing his signature, Zirkzee is keeping his options open before deciding his next move.

New meeting within 48 hours

“It’s understood United are locked in talks with the player’s representatives about personal terms – but have not reached an agreement.

“Both parties are still apart when it comes to the player’s wages and length of contract, but further talks are planned in the next 48 hours.”

Zirkzee currently earns only € 22,115 per week (as per Capology) and a substantial hike is expected but the amount remains to be decided.

The former Champions League winner with Bayern Munich is ambitious and wants to lead the line for a top European club. It will be intriguing to see how he and Hojlund operate if INEOS can pull off this sensational transfer.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



