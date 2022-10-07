Wade Phillips tweet perfectly sums up lame Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos were giving a new definition to the meaning of dreary on Thursday Night Football.

Leave it to someone, ex-NFL head coach Wade Phillips, who has seen just about every kind of football game, to sum up how lousy this contest was midway through the fourth quarter.

I think both team should consider punting on 1st down. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 7, 2022

Bravo.

Phillips is an XFL head coach so he may see plenty more bad football in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire