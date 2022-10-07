Wade Phillips tweet perfectly sums up lame Colts-Broncos game

Barry Werner

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos were giving a new definition to the meaning of dreary on Thursday Night Football.

Leave it to someone, ex-NFL head coach Wade Phillips, who has seen just about every kind of football game, to sum up how lousy this contest was midway through the fourth quarter.

Bravo.

Phillips is an XFL head coach so he may see plenty more bad football in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories