Wade Phillips says Jason Garrett is “better head coach than I was”

The Cowboys hired Jason Garrett in 2007 before they hired Wade Phillips. It was obvious then that Garrett would replace Phillips as the team’s head coach at some point.

It came during the middle of the 2010 season, with the Cowboys off to a 1-7 start. Garrett became the interim head coach before getting the full-time job after a 5-3 finish.

Phillips returned to being a defensive coordinator for the Texans, Broncos and now the Rams. He meets his former offensive coordinator Saturday night when the Rams host the Cowboys.

“Jason Garrett has done a tremendous job there,” Phillips said this week. “He’s a better head coach than I was and done better.”

Phillips remains close to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who still annually sends Phillips a Christmas gift. But Phillips still wants to beat Jones, Garrett and the Cowboys as much or more than any team the Rams play.

“Most cherished moment was when I got the job. Least cherished, when I got fired,” Phillips said. “As with any head coaching job in the league, it’s special. I think Dallas is that way because of the owner. Again, he makes you part of his family. [Jones’ wife] Gene Jones is one of the great people in the world. Their whole family is special to me, so that made it special there because we were close to them. It’s still a revenge game for me, just like the other 10 teams that I have coached for. Although, I can’t get any revenge against the Houston Oilers, because there is no Houston Oilers anymore. But all the rest of the 10 teams I want to beat because I’m not there anymore . . . or 11. I don’t know how many there are.”