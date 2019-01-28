Can Wade Phillips replicate his 2015 AFC championship shutdown of Tom Brady?

On the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss what could be one of the larger storylines of Super Bowl LIII: if Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips can pressure Tom Brady into having a bad game.

Luckily for Phillips, he drew up the blueprint for how to affect Brady in the 2015 AFC championship game when Phillips was with the Denver Broncos. Will that blueprint work? Can Aaron Donald have a performance akin to 2015 Von Miller? Those questions will be answered on Sunday.

