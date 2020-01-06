Wade Phillips out as Rams coordinator

Wade Phillips is a free agent again.

The veteran defensive coordinator will not return to the Rams next season, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The72-year-old Phillips took the fall for a defense full of expensive veteran stars not matching the previous season’s level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prior to joining the Rams in 2017, he helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl, earning assistant coach of the year honors in 2015.

The former Cowboys, Bills, and Broncos head coach has also worked for the Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Eagles, Saints, and Oilers (which shows you how long he’s been doing this).

He has said he wants to continue, and should have opportunities to do so.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. ET: Phillips himself confirmed the part about wanting to work again, tweeting out as much moments ago.