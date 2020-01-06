Wade Phillips not ready to retire, still wants to coach

Wade Phillips was out of work in 2014 after the Texans moved on following the 2013 season. Some thought his career might be over then.

It wasn’t.

The Broncos hired Phillips, and in two seasons in Denver, he produced top-five defenses and won a Super Bowl. The Rams hired Phillips in 2017, and his defense played well enough in Super Bowl LIII for the Rams to win.

So while Phillips turns 73 in June, he says he wants to coach again. Given his success as a defensive coordinator, some team could give him a chance to coach again after the Rams dismissed him Monday.

“I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed,” Phillips tweeted. “I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last three years. Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved working with. I still want to coach and feel I can contribute.”