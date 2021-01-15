Wade Phillips was out of football in 2020, but he’d like that to change in 2021.

The Rams did not renew Phillips’ contract as their defensive coordinator after the 2019 season and he spoke to a couple of teams about possibly joining their staffs, but couldn’t find any takers. With teams making changes to their coaching staffs now, Phillips went on Twitter to make sure they know that he’s looking for work.

“I am ready to retire from retirement! I am ready and available. Let’s win,” Phillips wrote.

Phillips has spent four decades in the NFL with stints as a head coach, interim head coach, and defensive coordinator for a variety of teams. He won assistant coach of the year for his work as the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2015 and then went on to win the only Super Bowl ring of his career.

Wade Phillips: I’m ready to retire from retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk