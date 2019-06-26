Wade Phillips likes experience Eric Weddle, Clay Matthews bring to Rams

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been around the NFL for a long time, so it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that he likes players who have been through the grind for a while.

The Rams added a pair of them to Phillips’ defense this offseason by signing safety Eric Weddle and linebacker Clay Matthews. Phillips likes what the years of seasoning the two players bring with them to their new team.

“Matthews and Weddle both give us a veteran influence coming in, and are both still really athletic and can play their position well, but it gives you a lot of experience,” Phillips said, via the team’s website. “Weddle especially, I think in the secondary gives you a lot of things that you can do as far as changes and working against our offense, which gives you a lot of problems.”

The Rams offense got most of the team’s headlines during the 2018 season, but a boost from the offseason additions to the defense could change the storylines for 2019.