Wade Phillips: I enjoy coaching and want to continue

With the Rams oficially out of the playoff race, there’s started to be discussions about what kind of changes will be made before the team gets back to work in 2020.

One potential change being talked about is the departure of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips got a chance to weigh in on his future during a Thursday press conference that included a question about what he wants to do during the 2020 season.

“I enjoy coaching. I want to continue,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he’s heard rumors about his status with the Rams, but hasn’t paid attention to them. He also said he hasn’t had any conversations with anyone from the team about what will happen after Week 17.

“I’m going to do the best I can do. If that’s not good enough for somebody, it isn’t,” Phillips said.

Phillips joined the Rams in 2017 and has spent almost all of the last 44 years on NFL coaching staffs in one role or another.