Wade Phillips will coach the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL

76-year-old Wade Phillips believes he’s too old to work in the NFL. He's not to old to work in the UFL.

Wade Phillips will serve as head coach of the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas.

Phillips coached the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023. He replaces Hines Ward as coach of the San Antonio franchise.

The son of legendary Oilers coach O.A. "Bum" Phillips, Wade served as head coach of the Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys. He last coached in the NFL in 2019, as defensive coordinator of the Rams.

Other head coachs for the first year of the merged XFL and USFL are Bob Stoops (Arlington Renegades), Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions), Reggie Barlow (D.C. Defenders), CJ Johnson (Houston Roughnecks), John DeFilippo (Memphis Showboats), Mike Nolan (Michigan Panthers), and Anthony Becht (St. Louis Battlehawks).

Nolan, 64, coached the 49ers from 2005 into the 2008 season.

The UFL debuts on March 30.