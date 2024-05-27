Wade exits Giants-Phillies game after sustaining left leg injury

First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. left the Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Oracle Park after sustaining an apparent left leg injury.

Wade doubled off the right field wall but as he slid into second base, he injured himself and immediately grabbed the back of his left leg, in the hamstring area.

Wade was able to walk off the field gingerly with the assistance of an athletic trainer, and the Giants later announced he left the game with a left hamstring strain.

Wade tweaked his hamstring in the ninth inning of the Giants’ thrilling win over the New York Mets on Friday and didn’t start Saturday’s game, though he entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. He didn’t play Sunday in the series finale.

Wade has been one of the Giants’ best hitters this season, and they can’t afford to lose him for an extended period of time.

The 30-year-old finished the game 1-for-3 and is hitting .333/.470/.426 with six doubles, two homers and 17 RBI this season.

