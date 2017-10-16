Wade Davis won't second-guess the decision that kept him on the sideline

LOS ANGELES – The Cubs talked a good game on Sunday night, manager Joe Maddon explaining his ninth-inning strategy during a Dodger Stadium press conference and the defending World Series champs standing at their lockers answering positive-slant questions about how they've been through this before and already done the impossible.

But there was no avoiding it in the visiting clubhouse, how much better this Dodger team is now and how much this 4-1 walk-off loss stung, because the Cubs are now down 0-2 in the National League Championship Series without All-Star closer Wade Davis throwing a single pitch.

The year after Maddon took so much heat for how hard he pushed All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman – and three days removed from Davis getting the seven-out save that eliminated the Washington Nationals – all the focus shifted to how John Lackey wound up allowing the three-run homer Justin Turner launched over the center-field wall.

"We got confidence in everybody that goes out there, so there's no disappointment in any of that," Davis said. "Lackey's track record in the playoffs has been amazing. I don't think that's something anybody should be second-guessing."

Davis is a professional who wouldn't subtly criticize a teammate or passive-aggressively criticize his manager. That's what Twitter is for while the Cubs fly home overnight, two losses away from vacation, and talk radio on Monday morning, more than 24 hours to fill before Game 3 at Wrigley Field.

"You have to understand when you have a guy like that coming off the performance that he had, to warm him up and not use him is equally as bad," Maddon said. "Warm him up, not put him in the game, and then ask him to pitch maybe two innings later, that's really not good for him.