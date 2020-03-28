Wade Allison signs entry-level contract with Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to an entry-level contract that will begin in the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old Allison was selected by Philadelphia in the second round with the 52nd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

He had 10 goals and 23 points in 26 games during his senior season with Western Michigan University and finished his college career with 45 goals and 50 assists in 106 games.

"We are very happy to have Wade under contract," Flyers vice-president and assistant GM Brent Flahr said.

"He possesses a great package of size, speed and skill and we strongly believe he'll be an NHL power forward moving forward."