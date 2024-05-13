Wada calls extraordinary meeting over China swimmers

China won six swimming medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics [Getty Images]

The World Anti-Doping Agency has called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned drug but were allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

It said Friday's meeting of its foundation board was so that its members could be "further informed on this important matter by World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) experts".

The organisation was criticised when it was revealed last month that the swimmers were not suspended after testing positive for heart medication trimetazidine - which can enhance performance - before the Games in 2021.

Wada said it was "not in a position to disprove" the China Anti-Doping Agency's (Chinada) findings that contamination was the reason for the failed tests.

United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) chief executive Travis Tygart accused the body of a cover up - a claim Wada rejected as "completely false and defamatory" .

Other critics included Aquatics GB, which said it was "extremely concerned" by the allegations.

Wada has since launched an independent review of the case, with the findings expected to be delivered this summer.

The 42-member foundation board is Wada's highest decision-making body, made up of representatives from the Olympic movement and various public bodies.