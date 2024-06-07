Wada appeals against decision to lift Banks ban

Britain's Lizzy Banks won stages at the Giro d'Italia in 2019 and 2020 [PA Media]

The World Anti-Doping Association (Wada) has appealed against the decision not to sanction British cyclist Lizzy Banks following a positive doping test.

Banks, 33, quit the sport last month following a 10-month case, in which UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) found her at "no fault or negligence" and lifted her suspension.

She faced a two-year ban and spent about £40,000 contesting the result, which found traces of chlortalidone and formoterol, before being cleared by Ukad in March.

Wada has told BBC Sport it lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 4 June.

Banks has represented Great Britain at the World Championships and won stages at the Giro d'Italia. She was competing for World Tour team EF Education-Tibco-SVB when she was notified of the adverse analytical finding last July.

The cyclist said formoterol is something she had taken for years for asthma, however was unable to trace the chlortalidone, a diuretic which is banned as it can be used as a masking agent.

Posting on X on Friday, Banks said: "I don't know the basis for their [Wada] appeal, they haven't stated one. They maintain that I should have a two-year ban and that my results should be taken away. It is both deeply disappointing yet at the same time remarkably unsurprising.

"Whilst scientists, doctors, athletes, lawyers and so many others have read and critically assessed my article and references and engaged in meaningful discussion about the limitations of the current anti-doping rules, Wada's response is typical of their approach."

Banks said she felt "very fed up and sad" after being notified of the appeal on Wednesday.

She added: "I am now even more determined than ever to make sure that this system that is so rigorously stacked against athletes is righted and that meaningful change will come as a result of this battle."