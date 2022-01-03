Wacky NFL playoffs scenario: If Colts lose to Jaguars, Chargers and Raiders might want to tie

IndyStar's Nat Newell ran through all the ways the Colts could make the playoffs after Sunday's loss to Las Vegas. If they beat the Jaguars, they're in. Even if they lose, they could still get in with some help.

But if they lose to Jaguars, a wacky scenario that could happen.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley reported that with a Colts loss, the Chargers and Raiders would both get into the playoffs ... if they tied each other in the regular season finale.

Here's something totally bonkers: If the Colts lose to the Jaguars Sunday, the Raiders and Chargers would both get in with a tie. Literally, there would be no motivation for either team to do anything other than kneel it out 15 times each. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 3, 2022

Granted, both teams will have plenty incentive to win. The winner gets in as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Colts, Raiders and Chargers are all 9-7 heading into Week 17. For what it's worth, if the Colts lose to Jacksonville, fans should root for a Las Vegas win. That gives Indianapolis the highest chance of sneaking into the field.

